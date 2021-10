Whoever said that vegetarian meals are bland and boring will regret it once they tasted this healthy, tasty and balanced meal. Grab your favourite Fry’s chicken strips and serve them with a creamy mustard sauce. And of course, we cannot forget about colourful sides. Braised red cabbage, roasted potatoes and broccoli – delicious!

Mustard – more than just a flavour

Mustard can have a variety of tastes such as bitter, sweet, spicy, or even tangy, and that’s why we love it so much. However, this popular condiment is also full of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that can provide you with loads of health benefits.

Here are a few rapid-fire health facts about mustard:

Mustard can improve your sleep quality because of its high amounts of magnesium

It can increase bone strength due to being rich in calcium and selenium.

People who have mustard seeds in their diet are less likely to develop a risk for cancer.

And finally, mustard is also rich in copper and iron, which is necessary to regulate blood flow and fro red blood cell formation.

All about the balance

Not only is this meal a well-balanced one, but the flavours also balance each other out beautifully. The mustard remains the star flavour of the dish with the sides complementing it in a subtle way. None of the sides are too overpowering, with flavours of fragrant rosemary coming through from the potatoes, and the richer flavours of balsamic, red wine and cinnamon coming from the cabbage.

Mustard Fry’s Chicken Strips with Braised Red Cabbage, Roasted Potato & Broccoli Enjoy these vegetarian chicken strips in a mustard dressing with some lovely vegetables to make a wholesome healthy meal with no regret! Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 2 hours Servings: 1 Author: Adelaide Havinga Ingredients For the Chicken Strips 125 g Vegan Chicken Strips

15 ml Olive Oil

25 g White Onion Chopped

5 g Garlic Chopped

5 g Wholegrain Mustard

30 ml White Wine

0.5 g Vegetable Stock

60 ml Water For the stock

2.5 g Corn Flour

15 ml Almond Milk

2.5 g Parsley For the Braised Red Cabbage 90 g Red Cabbage Shredded

30 g Red Onion Thinly sliced

10 g Brown Sugar

10 ml Balsamic Vinegar

20 ml Red Wine

10 g Butter

1 g Cinnamon Sticks

1 g Star Anise For the Roasted Potato 200 g Baby Potato

1 g Fine Salt

1 ml Olive Oil

5 g Rosemary For the Broccoli 80 g Broccoli

1 g Fine Salt

1 g Coarse Pepper Instructions For the Chicken Strips Heat olive oil in a pan. Fry strips until golden. Set aside.

Fry onions & garlic until tender. Add mustard then deglaze with white wine. Leave to reduce.

Add veg stock & almond milk leave to boil for a few minutes.

Thicken sauce with a corn flour slurry & add herbs.

Serve with fried strips. For the Braised Red Cabbage Place cabbage, onion, sugar, balsamic vinegar, red wine, butter & spices in a large pot.

Bring the mixture to a simmer, cover with a lid, lower heat & cook for 1 1/2 hours, stirring often.

Remove the lid & continue cooking for 30 minutes until tender. For the Roasted Potato Place the baby potatoes in a baking tray. Drizzle olive oil, seasoning & rosemary. Toss to coat.

Roast at 180'C until golden & crisp. For the Broccoli Blanch the broccoli in salted boiling water until cooked (with a crunch).

Season. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

