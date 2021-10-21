GMB presenter and Alan Partridge impersonator Richard Madeley has been slammed on social media after asking a woman whose drink was spiked on a night out if she had “taken precautions”.

His comments come as an investigation has been launched into another incident in which a woman said she was attacked with a needle inside a nightclub.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a woman reported being assaulted in Fever & Boutique in Exeter on October 16.

It follows reports of other “spiking” incidents in several parts of the country, including Nottingham, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Superintendent Antony Hart, local commander for Exeter, East and Mid Devon, said: “There has been a lot of media and social media coverage in relation to drink-spiking, plus the understandable fear following a woman being attacked with a needle in a bar in Nottingham,” he said.

“We are investigating an incident in Exeter and progressing inquiries to identify and arrest those responsible.

“Whilst assaults using needles are very rare, we ask that people are vigilant when in crowded spaces and notify premises staff or police of any suspicious behaviour.

“This incident has also raised the wider issue of drink-spiking and what can be done to combat this.

But Madeley was accused of victim-shaming as he interviewed Jemma Wolstenholme on today’s GMB.

She had her drink spiked in a nightclub just months before her sister was also spiked with a needle.

Jemma explained that after she’d begun to feel unwell when she was spiked, her friend put in her a taxi home, to which Richard said: “But had you been taking precautions?

“Obviously you’re aware of the risk of drinks being spiked – had you been trying to protect your drink? Had you kept your hand over it? Had you kept it with you, do you remember that?”

Richard’s co-host Susanna Ried then jumped into the conversation and said: “Honestly Jemma, it’s not your responsibility to take the precautions to stop someone who does maliciously put something in your drink, I mean how on earth anybody is expected to constantly watch a drink I don’t know.”

'When it happened to me I was more scared but then when it happen to my sister it just made me really angry.'



Leah's sister Jemma had her drink spiked in a nightclub just a couple of months before Leah was spiked by a needle. pic.twitter.com/D4avLGDf2l — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 21, 2021

@richardm56 @GMB why is the onus on the girl you are interviewing to take precautions and cover her drink? The onus is on the person not to spike her drink surely?! It appears you are insinuating it was her fault?? #GMB — Jennifer Woods (@JenyRose87) October 21, 2021

@susannareid100 yes susanna! Not our responsibility to watch our drink, called out Richard Madeley there. Stop trying to blame women for men's criminality Richard. — Steph Cassidy (@mrsscassidy) October 21, 2021

Did @richardm56 really ask that young girl if she took precautions to protect her drink? I really enjoy him on the programme but sometimes he just says stupid things. I'm a little angry. — Dina Dillin (@dinabethdillin) October 21, 2021

Horrible spiking stories on @GMB today. And what’s the first thing Richard Madeley asks a victim of drink spiking? “Did you watch your drink the whole time to ensure it was safe?”



YES RICHARD ONCE AGAIN LET'S ENSURE THAT IT'S ON WOMEN TO ENSURE THESE THINGS DON’T HAPPEN. 🙄 — Gary Wilson 💙 (@garyrwilson) October 21, 2021

What is Richard Madeley doing victim blaming – asking the young girl did she not look after her drink – this is the shameful attitude the U.K. needs to stop – it’s men’s attitude needs changing not women’s – shocking shame on GMB — Scotland Forver (@atforsyth) October 21, 2021

Of course Richard Madeley is having a go at the young girl who was spiked asking her “what precautions did you take? Did you watch your drink?” 🙄

Susannah finally interrupts him and says it’s not her fault.

Argh. #GMB — Jennifer Beattie (@nowMrsMFL) October 21, 2021

“Richard Madeley” quizzing a victim if she took precautions to prevent her drink being spiked, a bit like asking a supermarket if they took precautions against shoplifters….. pic.twitter.com/IzzxrrjNC8 — Anthony (@Anthony41806183) October 21, 2021

Richard Madeley condemned for ‘victim-blaming’ GMB guest who was spiked during night out – ⁦@richardm56⁩ how can a person take precautions, against spiking? You are blaming victims. That is middle class male white privilege right there! STOP FFS! https://t.co/xwZvfrsShU — Kweku Akan (@AkanKwaku) October 21, 2021

