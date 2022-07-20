Tory leadership contender Rishi Sunak appeared to not know where Darlington is.

It is even more bizarre as he is MP for Richmond, North Yorks, only a few miles from Darlington.

During a Spectator TV interview, he was asked if he’d be spending a lot of time in Scotland in order to build a better United Kingdom.

“I think people can already see that I take that seriously…I was the chancellor who set up an economic campus for the government and the treasury in Darlington,” Sunak responded.

Treasury swipe

It comes as Boris Johnson said big infrastructure projects would not have been built “if we’d always listened to the Treasury” in an apparent parting shot at his former chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The Prime Minister gave some “words of advice” to his successor during his final Commons appearance, which included: “Cut taxes and deregulate wherever you can and make this the greatest place to live and invest, which it is.

“I love the Treasury but remember that if we’d always listened to the Treasury we wouldn’t have built the M25 or the Channel Tunnel.”

Watch

Reactions

The Tory leadership farce rolls on…

1.

Unless Westminster wishes to cede land down to Darlington to Scotland?



This man was in charge of distributing money across the UK. — Ross Colquhoun (@rosscolquhoun) July 20, 2022

2.

The moment she realised that Darlington is in fact, not in Scotland pic.twitter.com/BOvGngipoT — Cara (@iamgeekpie) July 20, 2022

3.

they're fast eh, totally on board …https://t.co/TcPFooMyey — Brian Lord Muckety Muck O Leith🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🐠🐡 (@Amalkadog) July 20, 2022

4.

I don’t get why she didn’t pick him up on that 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Queen of ❤️❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@l_m_p1) July 20, 2022

5.

In a few short weeks Rishi Sunak could be the prime minister of the whole United Kingdom



Like Dominic Raab, he’s not very good at knowing where places are



He believes Darlington is in Scotland FFS #PMQs #SOS #ToriesUnfitToGovern pic.twitter.com/KBpxVi1Loy — kerry ✊💙🇺🇦 (@hewitson10) July 20, 2022

6.

Not only is Darlington 85 miles from Scotland, it’s only about 10 miles from Rishi Sunak’s own constituency. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/7qAjFajWFR — Kirsten Oswald MP (@kirstenoswald) July 20, 2022

7.

Interviewer: "Would you be spending a lot of your time in Scotland yourself?"



Rishi Sunak: "People can see I take that seriously… I set up the economic campus in Darlington."



🤷🏼 Darlington is over 85 miles from the Scottish border.pic.twitter.com/ZAltpUz3pd — Olaf Stando 🌻 (@olafdoesstuff) July 20, 2022

