NEW: SUNAK AND TRUSS PROCEED TO MEMBERSHIP VOTE Sunak: 137 Truss: 113 Mordaunt: 105 Mordaunt eliminated from contest. Sunak or Truss will be Britain’s next Prime Minister.

Tory Party members will now decide between them to elect Britain’s next prime minister.

She narrowly secured more nominations (113 vs 105) with Sunak clearly out in front.

The foreign secretary leapfrogged the trade minister to bag second place in the fifth and final ballot of Conservative MPs this afternoon.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will go head-to-head in the race to become Britain’s next prime minister after Penny Mordaunt was eliminated from the race.

