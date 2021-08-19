A BBC Question Time audience member has given a Tory MP an absolute hammering over the government’s record in Afghanistan.

A former interpreter has hit out at Dominic Raab for not making a phone call to get help with evacuating translators from Afghanistan.

The Foreign Secretary was reportedly “unavailable” to make a call to his counterpart in Afghanistan about offering support to interpreters while he was on holiday in Crete.

Mr Raab has been accused of “failing” to provide protection for the families of those who had helped British troops in the country.

A former translator, a British citizen who gave his name as Rafi, 35, told the PA news agency: “If he didn’t make the call, I’m shocked. How could somebody do something like that in this chaotic situation?

“The interpreters and their families could be killed at any time.

“I’m a British citizen; was he too busy to look after the families of British citizens in Afghanistan?

“He is failing to provide safety and protection to the families of those in Afghanistan who have served for the British Government in the war against terror.

“If he was too busy during his holidays to help, shame on him.”

Question Time

Last night on Question Time, James Cleverly was asked last night why the government “had failed” with their exit strategy.

He went on a rant trying to portray the government in a good light, causing a frustrated audience member to interject, and put him, rightly, in his place.

He said that in April the government had issued advice to British nationals “to leave Afghanistan” and that they had “set up a scheme” to resettle people.

“We’ve resettled over 3,300 people through that scheme and their families…” he said, before the audience member interrupted and said: “don’t carry on, answer the question.”

“This is rhetoric,” she continued.

Host Fiona Bruce also pressed Cleverly to answer the question.

“I was explaining what the exit strategy was,” Cleverly said

The audience member then asked: “How materially effective is that?

“Because if it was effective, we wouldn’t be having this conversation today would we?

“How dare you, how dare you.”

Watch

James Cleverly gets put well & truly in his place by an audience member tonight.



Talk as much shit as you want James but the truth is indefensible, you lot have failed Afghanistan#bbcqt #BBCQuestionTime #JohnsonMustGo pic.twitter.com/pmrX9pmx7J — kerry ✊💙 (@hewitson10) August 18, 2021

Reactions

This woman is different class on holding James Cleverly to account



👏👏👏👏#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/s0QJsoVY4l — David (@Zero_4) August 18, 2021

Just watched this, she was superb — JHSalford (@JhSalford) August 18, 2021

I don’t know who this lady is, but I think I might love her.



She savaged that sub-human, amoral gash (Cleverly) on #BBCQT. She said things we want to say, but often don’t get an opportunity.

Coherent and fierce, with a moral compass, I’d like to see her as an MP. pic.twitter.com/7Qro8gBh1I — ℓουℓου 🕷❤ (@SkiptomyLoulou) August 18, 2021

This woman was utterly brilliant. As was the veteran that asked for an inquiry. They both represent the values of the UK better than James Cleverly and his Cabinet chums ever could. — Rax (@RaxLakhani) August 18, 2021

