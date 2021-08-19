A former interpreter has hit out at Dominic Raab for not making a phone call to get help with evacuating translators from Afghanistan.
The foreign secretary was reportedly “unavailable” to make a call to his counterpart in Afghanistan about offering support to interpreters while he was on holiday in Crete.
Raab has been accused of “failing” to provide protection for the families of those who had helped British troops in the country.
‘I’m shocked’
A former translator, a British citizen who gave his name as Rafi, 35, told PA: “If he didn’t make the call, I’m shocked. How could somebody do something like that in this chaotic situation?
“The interpreters and their families could be killed at any time. I’m a British citizen; was he too busy to look after the families of British citizens in Afghanistan?
“He is failing to provide safety and protection to the families of those in Afghanistan who have served for the British government in the war against terror.
“If he was too busy during his holidays to help, shame on him.”
‘Living in fear’
The Daily Mail said Raab was advised to call Afghan foreign minister Hanif Atmar on Friday – two days before the Taliban marched on Kabul – only for him to be “unavailable” while on holiday.
It claimed the Afghan Foreign Ministry then refused to arrange a call with a junior minister, pushing it back to the next day.
The Foreign Office said: “The foreign secretary was engaged on a range of other calls and this one was delegated to another minister.”
Rafi, who was among those protesting at Parliament Square on Wednesday, has lived in the UK for nearly 11 years after helping to translate meetings and documents and conducting operations for British soldiers.
He said that people in Afghanistan are “living in fear” because of the Taliban, with reports members of the militant group are looking for interpreters who had helped the UK and its allies.
Related: Tory peer claimed UK’s ‘enemies’ emboldened by ‘caving in’ to BLM
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .