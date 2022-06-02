The Archbishop of Canterbury has suggested the disgraced Duke of York is “seeking to make amends” as he urged the nation to be more forgiving.

Andrew stepped down from public life after the furore over his friendship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, and paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case to a woman he claimed never to have met.

In a wide-ranging interview ahead of the Platinum Jubilee, the Archbishop of Canterbury tells @tombradby that Prince Andrew is 'seeking to make amends' having settled his sexual abuse lawsuit and we must 'learn to be a more open and forgiving society'https://t.co/gcGsa1TQa9 pic.twitter.com/Dxhi3euW2z — ITV News (@itvnews) May 31, 2022

Well this didn’t go down very well with a lot of people.

Here is an example of the reaction to Welby’s comments.

Don't think it's up to anyone except Virginia Giuffre to decide whether or not he should be forgiven, really, so sit down, Welby. https://t.co/VK9uuyPNMd — Kate Bevan 🇺🇦 (@katebevan) May 31, 2022

Sweaty

Well, it seems that a lot of people don’t share the Archbishop’s thoughts on Andrew, as a song entitled “Prince Andrew is a sweaty nonce,” is one of the UK’s top trending singles, just in time for his mum’s Jubilee celebrations.

According to the official list, “Prince Andrew Is A Sweaty Nonce” reached number 12 on the list.

The K***s (@kuntandthegang) Prince Andrew Is A Sweaty N**** is one of the UK's top Trending singles 📈📈



See the full Top 20: https://t.co/r9A39m1flI pic.twitter.com/Dn7pO3SA9I — Official Charts (@officialcharts) May 31, 2022

As you can see it is outselling the national anthem.

When you see it. pic.twitter.com/0RAxMKi2If — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) June 1, 2022

The song is based around the children’s rhyme ‘The Grand Old Duke Of York’. The band’s frontman told NME: “For me, having grown up with the folklore around The Sex Pistols’ ‘God Save The Queen’ getting robbed of the top spot in ’77, a Jubilee celebration has always felt like it could be a good chance to air any grievances one may have with our unelected head of state and her feckless offspring.

“I can’t help thinking that in a day and age where there are families reliant on foodbanks to feed their children and old ladies riding around on buses because they can’t afford to heat their homes, the idea that there is this family who live in castles and palaces, and whose crowns gilded with gold and jewels get ferried around in specially built Rolls Royces does feel a bit like something that we as a society should have risen up and put a stop to by now.”

They tweeted this about the sweatiest gig you have ever been to, and guess where they asked people to vote for?

They also performed the song outside the infamous Pizza Express in Woking.

