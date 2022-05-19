Mhairi Black’s speech about the subtle creep of fascism that’s happening in this country is a must-wacth. The video has been viewed over 300,000 times.
She said: “It is vital we discuss the F word or we risk facing regret forever.”
She also slams the ‘manufactured culture war,’ as she says that fascism is not swastikas and jackboots, it is the undermining of a fair society by removing human rights.
She goes on: “This is just little England elites drunk on the memory of a British Empire that no longer exists.’
‘Fascism… It arrives under the guise of respectability and pride that will then be refused to anyone that is deemed different. It arrives through the othering of people… the normalisation of human cruelty.’
Watch
Praise
The video resonated with a lot of people:
