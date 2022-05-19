Mhairi Black’s speech about the subtle creep of fascism that’s happening in this country is a must-wacth. The video has been viewed over 300,000 times.

She said: “It is vital we discuss the F word or we risk facing regret forever.”

She also slams the ‘manufactured culture war,’ as she says that fascism is not swastikas and jackboots, it is the undermining of a fair society by removing human rights.

She goes on: “This is just little England elites drunk on the memory of a British Empire that no longer exists.’

‘Fascism… It arrives under the guise of respectability and pride that will then be refused to anyone that is deemed different. It arrives through the othering of people… the normalisation of human cruelty.’

Watch

It is vital we discuss the F word or we risk facing regret forever. pic.twitter.com/7NNQWjaj95 — Mhairi Black MP🏳️‍🌈 (@MhairiBlack) May 18, 2022

Praise

The video resonated with a lot of people:

1.

Mhairi, you are a beacon of hope and light in the darkness. Thank you so much for daring to speak the truth. — V. 🇫🇷🇬🇧#AYUB #LesMaitresdelOrage #InLimbo 🇺🇦 (@InlimboV) May 18, 2022

2.

Doing Starmer's job for him. Well said Mhairi Black. Parliament needs more like you! — Mark Mandelson – Undermining Starmer Every Day (@NeworpK) May 18, 2022

3.

Thank you Mhairi. You said what everyone is thinking but perhaps too scared to say. — David Saul (@davesaul1971) May 18, 2022

4.

Absolutely bloody brilliant, at last someone is speaking about the creeping fascism in the U.K. 👏👏👏👏 — Lady Linda🇪🇺🇺🇦🇬🇧😷#JohnsonOut 💙 🎓🕷 (@dunlin57) May 19, 2022

5.

It’s already crept https://t.co/WyTl0spQLM — Brexit is a Weapon 🟥🟨💚 (@PhotoLawn) May 19, 2022

6.

Brilliant! — Cold War Steve (@coldwarsteve) May 19, 2022

7.

Mhairi Black you absolute G.



I often struggle when asked who I look up to in Parliament. Thanks for making that question easier. https://t.co/pKjco1Ru6T — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) May 19, 2022

8.

Brilliant, powerful speech by Mhairi Black talking about the subtle creep of fascism that’s happening in this country. Well worth watching if you have a few mins to spare today. 👇 https://t.co/jf1Fjj5AmH — Billy Misanthrope 🌘🇺🇦 (@BillyVacant) May 19, 2022

9.

Astounding speech by Mhairi Black. It's time every non-tory called out the shameful tory far right's slide into this libertarian, freedom denying, suppression dogma.



This needs shared far and wide. https://t.co/ay6U8jwH3N — Gordon Mc (@Grumpy_Weegie) May 19, 2022

Related: Watch: Minister rejects police warning of increase in crime due to cost of living guilty of not having a ‘clue’