Another day, another Boris Johnson farce to make a mockery of our nation.

We are just about old enough to remember 27th June when the PM bragged about fluorescent-jacketed chain gangs to punish anti-social behaviour while trying to control an umbrella.

It did leave many people to wonder when he would be made to wear one of the luminous tops himself.

“I don’t see any reason why you shouldn’t be out there in one of those fluorescent-jacketed chain gangs visibly paying your debt to society”.



Boris Johnson outlines his planned reforms for dealing with people convicted of anti-social behaviour.https://t.co/fgFiRXQhAn pic.twitter.com/KN0JFfnXEV — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 27, 2021

But even that wasn’t even the worst umbrella fiasco this week.

Yesterday the PM attended the unveiling of a permanent memorial for fallen UK police officers, a sad and poignant occasion.

The Prince of Wales was also in attendance and he paid tribute to the “valour and sacrifice” of police officers and staff as a national memorial was dedicated to those who have “laid down their lives to keep us safe”.

He unveiled a plaque at the monument, which commemorates almost 5,000 police officers and staff who have died on duty – 1,500 from acts of violence – since half-brothers Henry and John Fielding established the Bow Street Runners in 1749.

While this was going on our esteemed PM was p*ssing about with an umbrella and basically making a mockery of the event, which meant so much to so many.

….up, up and nearly away ☂️



PM Boris Johnson struggles with his umbrella whilst seated next to Prince Charles at a memorial recognising the sacrifice of police officers who have died on duty.



Read more here: https://t.co/ia9HUvj5LD pic.twitter.com/dCcMiVcwyn — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 28, 2021

Reactions

1.

2.

Just imagine the carnage if he tried to put a cagoule on. https://t.co/VZt45TAeet — Bryan #FBPPR #FBPA (@Bryan_Kennerley) July 28, 2021

3.

4.

Boris Johnson struggling with the basics of life Episode 2,390 holding an umbrellapic.twitter.com/jtrbLbypUZ — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) July 28, 2021

5.

He’s like a poundland Charlie Chaplinpic.twitter.com/q0TIsXxV3l — TC Cornesto Doesn’t Like Your Tweets (@TC_Cornesto) July 28, 2021

6.

Imagine if Ed Miliband had done this? It would be all over the BBC 24/7. They would cancel all broadcasting to put it on a fckg loop. — Jim Grace (@mac_puck) July 28, 2021

7.

This man has nuclear codes…… https://t.co/073Frv4p5y — Oor Blaze fae Skye (@Blazespage) July 28, 2021

8.

Johnson is Trump reincarnate. Even the fucking umbrella stunt has been done before. https://t.co/GyB5I3NG1c — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) July 28, 2021

9.

“How can I make a memorial service about police officers who died on duty about me?”

Remember when a leader of the opposition was dragged through the rightwing press for not bowing deeply enough during a Remembrance ceremony? How is this not 100x worse? https://t.co/hRulmPOOwX — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) July 28, 2021

10.

It’s like having a six year old child as your PM, isn’t it? pic.twitter.com/UbNTmHqANw — Dave Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@WelshGasDoc) July 28, 2021

11.

It’s like having a six year old child as your PM, isn’t it? pic.twitter.com/UbNTmHqANw — Dave Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@WelshGasDoc) July 28, 2021

12.

Can’t even be serious and respectful at a memorial ceremony 🤷‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — Lorna Green (@LornaGr31237685) July 28, 2021

13.

This just about sums up the appallingly dishonourable state of UK’s government and of broadcast media elites who go along with it just for a chortle…Why? pic.twitter.com/VMS0Oado7i — Mask of Zorro (@2L_ftf33t) July 28, 2021

14.

What a disrespectful moron Johnson is. He’s a national embarrassment, a figurehead for the leaking hulk he’s turned this country into.. — vernon jones (@WillvernjoJones) July 28, 2021

Related: Boris is about to shred his own Brexit deal – and Britain’s reputation with it