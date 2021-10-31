Speaking to reporters on his way to the G20 summit, the PM used the example of the collapse of the Roman empire to highlight what he said was the possibility of runaway climate change bringing a decline in civilisation.

However, he has faced criticism himself for his own inaction over tackling emissions.

At last week’s budget, he again froze fuel duty, and cut levies on shorter, domestic flights, but he arrived in Rome bearing a blunt message for fellow G20 leaders.

Asked whether the cut to passenger duty had undermined his climate crisis message, the PM rejected this.

“We increased air passenger duty for long-haul flights, 96% of CO2 emissions come from long haul flights,” he told Channel 4 News. “What we will do is ensuring we have proper connectivity in the islands of the United Kingdom, which is an entirely sensible thing to do.”

He also told Channel 4 News: “If you increase the temperatures of the planet by four degrees or more, as they are predicted to do remorselessly, you’ll have seen the graphs, then you produce these really very difficult geopolitical events.”

“You produce shortages, you produce desertification, habitat loss, movements, contests for water, for food, huge movements of peoples. Those are things that are going to be politically very, very difficult to control.”

Immigration

However, his next comments were baffling…

“When the Roman empire fell, it was largely as a result of uncontrolled immigration. The empire could no longer control its borders, people came in from the east, all over the place, and we went into a dark ages, Europe went into a dark ages that lasted a very long time. The point of that is to say it can happen again. People should not be so conceited as to imagine that history is a one-way ratchet.

“Unless you can make sure next week at Cop in Glasgow that we keep alive this prospect of restricting the growth in the temperature of the planet then we really face a real problem for humanity.”

The Prime Minister tells @GaryGibbonC4 that humanity could return to the 'dark ages' if the world fails to urgently tackle climate change. pic.twitter.com/8KJ35Aveyt — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) October 30, 2021

Well the Sunday Express seemed to like what he spouted but a lot of other people were left scratching their heads at his comments.

Reactions

1.

2.

Which history books has Boris Johnson been reading? There were, in fact, eight main reasons the Roman Empire fell in 476 AD. https://t.co/AeWhML5pRD — Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) October 31, 2021

3.

History certainly is not a “one-way ratchet” and Boris Johnson himself is living proof of that. — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) October 31, 2021

4.

Confirms my views about the inadequacy of education provision at Eton — Irene Brennan (@Eirenepacem) October 31, 2021

5.

#c4news the Roman Empire fell because of uncontrolled immigration from the 😂.It was a combination of external wars,economic troubles,over expansion of territory,military spending,government corruption & political instability. The PM is a complete moron — pritanirebel (@pritanirebel) October 30, 2021

6.

Sincere sympathy with all scholars of the late Roman Empire and the early medieval period who were just hoping for a quiet Sunday — Sarah May (@Sarah_May1) October 31, 2021

7.

8.

The Roman Empire only existed because they had multicultural armed forces. There weren't enough Romans to invade multiple countries on their own. — Ann Coates (she/her) (@setoacnna) October 31, 2021

9.

The Roman Empire fell because of uncontrolled immigration in much the same way that the British empire collapsed due to a surfeit of eels: not in any way at all.



This is what comes of electing a racist thicko as PM. https://t.co/BaVsw9UGdD — Edgar Allen Poe’s Murders in the Stu Morgue (@StuartLaidler) October 31, 2021

10.

If anyone was struggling to think of an Xmas pressie for Boris Johnson, Gibbon's Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire might be good choice. https://t.co/xVYdE48zaO — Mags Campbell (@writersblock08) October 31, 2021

11.

The Roman Empire fell, in part, because of economic probs, over reliance on slave labour, gov corruption and political instability. Punchline not needed. https://t.co/dmLuXG0MaC — Christina Martin (@christinamartin) October 31, 2021

12.

oh blimey…it was not the result of uncontrolled immigration and not being able to control the borders! — mary beard (@wmarybeard) October 30, 2021

13.

“Uncontrolled immigration” was the cause of the demise of the Roman Empire. How on earth does the British public school system produce people like this? https://t.co/9akgbXxZw8 — John O’Brennan (@JohnOBrennan2) October 30, 2021

14.

At the G-20 in Italy, Boris Johnson said that he we wants to stop current civilisation collapsing like the Roman Empire.



A dictatorship that invaded Britain, replaced the legal framework, taxed everyone except themselves & watched poor people die for fun



Er, Conservative Party? — Lloyd🛡️Hardy (@LloydHardy) October 30, 2021

