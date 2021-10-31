Last week the House of Lords forced a climbdown by the Government over the dumping of raw sewage in rivers and the sea.

The House of Lords backed by 213 votes to 60, majority 153, a proposal to place a new legal duty on water companies to “take all reasonable steps” to prevent sewage discharges.

This will enable the Environment Bill to be sent back to the Commons where the Government will table its own amendment.

It will put a legal duty on the utility firms to “secure a progressive reduction in the adverse impacts of discharges from storm overflows”.

It only comes after campaigners, including Surfers Against Sewage, said they were disappointed that 268 MPs – against 204 – disagreed with proposals to amend the Environment bill.

Now there is a lot of, well shit, you could throw at the government about how it is running the country. And, yes you could argue the other side and, that had been reflected in the polls.

However, you would think we could come together as a nation and agree that pumping human poo into the sea and not our beaches is a real voter turn off?

Well not according to this YouGov poll. During Sewagegate the Tories extended their lead 2 per cent to 39 per cent.

A whiff of desperation must be seeping through Labour HQ.

Westminster voting intention:



CON: 39% (+2)

LAB: 33% (-)

GRN: 10% (-)

LDEM: 8% (-1)

REFUK: 3% (-1)



via @YouGov, 27 – 28 Oct

Chgs. w/ 21 Oct — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) October 30, 2021

They literally poured actual human shit into rivers and the sea. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/WtE5LfhZdx — David Schneider (@davidschneider) October 30, 2021

They shat in the sea and went up two points https://t.co/BgBdEnartO — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 30, 2021

Wouldn't it be lovely to see a Lib,Lab & Green coalition. Oh well, more shit in the sea it is! — BBurchellPhotos (@BBurchellPhoto1) October 30, 2021

Not just the sea and rivers the land hasn't been forgotten. George Eustice Environment Minister has authorised this: https://t.co/mUT8CkkRt3 pic.twitter.com/EMDHfalr7O — Carole Hawkins (@hawkins_carole) October 30, 2021

Apparently, almost 40% of us enjoy living in a country full of sh*t! https://t.co/Ox0MiRovgn — Derek James 💙 🇪🇺 #RejoinEU (@derekjames150) October 30, 2021

Yes, unfortunately, it's a pattern. When the Tories do something truly, inexcusably awful, it creates a defensive reaction in a lot of those who voted for them. https://t.co/dW3kw6g2Hc — Anna Horror Witch 💀👻🧙🏼 (@orridge_anna) October 30, 2021

have you considered that maybe british people just like to bathe in poo? — John Lubbock (@jwsal) October 30, 2021

It can only be Stockholm Syndrome at this point. No wonder they feel that they can do whatever the f*ck they want. Because they can.



The UK has lost it’s marbles. — Taureau (@7691Toro) October 30, 2021

