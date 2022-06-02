A watchdog chief has said people must be reassured of “decent standards” in Government, as a senior Cabinet minister told Tory MPs pushing for the Prime Minister to resign to “forget it”.

Lord Evans of Weardale, chairman of the independent Committee on Standards in Public Life, said “you’ve got to raise questions” in light of recent events, including the partygate scandal, with “a lot of public disquiet about standards over the last six months”.

It comes as crates of Prosecco were seen being brought into the Cabinet office yesterday afternoon.

Then today Micheal Fabricant tweeted that partygate was all ok as his French mates said it was ok.

I am with a couple of French friends for the #PlatinumJubilee They love it & are listening to a French radio station which is covering it all live.

But on the subject of #PartyGate, they ask: "We don't understand. What is the problem with the English? Drink a little, wine? So?" — Michael Fabricant 🇬🇧🇺🇦🌻 (@Mike_Fabricant) June 2, 2022

The Cabinet Office said the delivery was a ‘genuine mistake’ and would be taken off-site.

Louis Degenhardt tweeted the video and wrote: ‘Here we are — crates of prosecco arriving at the Cabinet Office this afternoon “Heavy”’

Here we are — crates of prosecco arriving at the Cabinet Office this afternoon



“Heavy” pic.twitter.com/Vg3eEtx1YR — Louis Degenhardt (@LouisDegenhardt) June 1, 2022

He then tweeted: “UPDATE: Cabinet office say an order was mistakenly placed for delivery to Cabinet Office instead of another non-government address. Prosecco “being taken offsite and will not be consumed on the premises.”

UPDATE: Cabinet office say an order was mistakenly placed for delivery to Cabinet Office instead of another non-government address.



Prosecco "being taken offsite and will not be consumed on the premises" — Louis Degenhardt (@LouisDegenhardt) June 1, 2022

A number of crates of what looked to be beer and prosecco were seen being taken into the Cabinet Office on Wednesday.



The Cabinet Office said the delivery was a 'genuine mistake' and would be taken off site.



Today's top stories: https://t.co/4ozTbgvoxl pic.twitter.com/wn2WvRWOfy — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 1, 2022

Reaction

It appears the “lesson that was learned” by the gov’t is that, with delivery networks so well developed through the pandemic, it’s daft to be sending people out with suitcases to bring the booze. ~AA https://t.co/TzpjJr2bSL — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) June 2, 2022

As we are returning to the glorious days of imperial measurements, we no longer use “crate”, the correct term is “suitcase” https://t.co/ILmAK07JiX — James Moran (@jamesmoran) June 2, 2022

Is this accidentally delivered Prosecco to celebrate getting away with a work event? https://t.co/pD5DqFDUi0 — RoughRabbit (@RabbitRough) June 2, 2022

I see the lessons of the Sue Gray report being implemented @cabinetofficeuk. And don't give me the excuse that it was delivered to the wrong address. https://t.co/tE7ttRImK5 — JR (@Johnryder48) June 2, 2022

