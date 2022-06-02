Brexiter Tory MP Peter Bone recently defended Boris Johnson after a picture showed the Prime Minister at an apparent party during lockdown, saying it “doesn’t prove anything”.

Peter Bone said the picture didn’t look like there was a party “at all”, adding that “the police carried out a very thorough investigation”.

He doesn’t think it much of a big deal and neither does one of his constituents, apparently.

He tweeted: “Just stopped by a constituent on the embankment in Wellingborough .He was Labour but joined the Conservatives because of Boris. “Boris got us through Brexit and Covid . Leave him alone and let him get on with the job” l reckon that gentleman speaks for most of my constituents.”

Reaction

Not everyone was convinced by Peter’s comments:

1.

Just got stopped on the street by a doctor for no reason. He said he used to hate people but was drawn to medical practice after being inspired by Harold Shipman "getting it done". https://t.co/AkSWh1Dlo3 — Ash Reeves (@AshReevesCrunch) May 31, 2022

2.

Just got stopped by a constituent. He said “That Peter Bone is right bloody fruitcake – how the fuck did he become an MP?” I reckon that gentleman speaks for most of my constituents. — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) May 31, 2022

3.

Just stopped Peter Bone in Wellingborough. Told him a load of old bollocks about Johnson and the wazzock believed me!!!! https://t.co/Xg91BWKi0A — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) May 31, 2022

4.

Yes mate. I was just stopped by Mr Blobby on the benches outside Wilko. He told me the exact same & then proceeded to piss up the wall by Mecca whilst maniacally laughing "Blobby blobbby blobbbyyyyy!" I reckon this gentleman speaks for most of my constituents also. https://t.co/ufCWQadNws — elfie (@elfbatross) May 31, 2022

5.

Just stopped by Scarlett Johansson in the lane outside our house. She was a Hollywood film star once, but has given it up and moved to Norfolk because of me. "You're so wonderful, Hugh: let's get on with the job." I reckon that lady speaks for most female Hollywood film stars. https://t.co/wGVkT7uJ3l — Hugh Osborne (@HughRSOsborne) May 31, 2022

6.

You can tell that this is made up because who would willingly stop to talk to Peter Bone of all people https://t.co/ngIzplOwDD — Jess (@rowlands7_jess) May 31, 2022

7.

It is not just that the lies are so hopeless, it’s that they think we are all so thick we will believe them. https://t.co/yOyvyXRYua — Toby Perkins MP (@tobyperkinsmp) May 31, 2022

8.

I just got stopped by a mechanic in Twickenham. He was on Lewis Hamilton's pit team but joined Ferrari. Said I should enter my Kia into F1. "It got you through a busy commute. I think you can win the title!" I reckon he speaks for most of my condiments.#ThingsThatWereNeverSaid https://t.co/fOOEy3v5ST — Robert Blackwood (@blackwolfski) May 31, 2022

9.

Just been stopped in the street by a triple Olympic gold winning British gymnast. He said "I thought I was straight till I saw you on the Chase. Something about weight gain, neck folds and smugness drives me wild." I was flattered, but politely declined and went on my way. https://t.co/LKfkl967QC — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) May 31, 2022

10.

I was just stopped by an MP on the embankment in Westminster



He fixed me with a steely glare. “My name” he said is “Bone. Peter Bone MP”



Taken aback I mumbled that I was pleased to meet him

“Listen young man” he said (strangely as I am not young), “listen *Boris is beautiful*” https://t.co/wWyAdbnICz — Tom London (@TomLondon6) June 1, 2022

11.

"And then Elvis stopped and offered me a lift. I said no thank you, as I had Shergar with me. And I galloped off into the sunset" https://t.co/pID5WXj7Yo — 🔶Jonathan Banks🔶 (@Jonathan_MBanks) June 1, 2022

