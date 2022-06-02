Brexiter Tory MP Peter Bone recently defended Boris Johnson after a picture showed the Prime Minister at an apparent party during lockdown, saying it “doesn’t prove anything”.
Peter Bone said the picture didn’t look like there was a party “at all”, adding that “the police carried out a very thorough investigation”.
He doesn’t think it much of a big deal and neither does one of his constituents, apparently.
He tweeted: “Just stopped by a constituent on the embankment in Wellingborough .He was Labour but joined the Conservatives because of Boris. “Boris got us through Brexit and Covid . Leave him alone and let him get on with the job” l reckon that gentleman speaks for most of my constituents.”
Reaction
Not everyone was convinced by Peter’s comments:
