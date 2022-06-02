A watchdog chief has said people must be reassured of “decent standards” in Government, as a senior Cabinet minister told Tory MPs pushing for the Prime Minister to resign to “forget it”.

Lord Evans of Weardale, chairman of the independent Committee on Standards in Public Life, said “you’ve got to raise questions” in light of recent events, including the partygate scandal, with “a lot of public disquiet about standards over the last six months”.

The PM said: “I genuinely believed that what I was doing, was saying goodbye to hard-working staff who had been doing their best to help people during the pandemic.

“I thought what I was doing was right for a leader in any circumstances, to thank people for their service. This was a time when we had to keep morale high, and the whole place was under huge pressure.

“I make these points in explanation but not to minimise peoples’ sense that we got it wrong and should have done better.”

Fabricant

Well, one Tory MP who is very keen to move on from the scandal is Michael Fabricant.

He tweeted: “I am with a couple of French friends for the #PlatinumJubilee They love it & are listening to a French radio station which is covering it all live. But on the subject of #PartyGate, they ask: “We don’t understand. What is the problem with the English? Drink a little, wine? So?”

Reactions

Where do you even start:

You wouldn’t know them, they go to a different France — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 2, 2022

They came over in their striped tops and berets with a string of garlic round their necks and also they were smoking cigarettes and they were called Pierre and….Francois. — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) June 2, 2022

More shite that never happened from a Tory. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/MpX5OX3hHA — Grumpyboatbuilder (@bitsofplastic) June 2, 2022

Things wot never ‘appened. ~AA https://t.co/Ogiul9buZ8 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) June 2, 2022

the most obvious lie here is the notion that Michael Fabricant has friends https://t.co/t6InuW182M — James (@yarmes) June 2, 2022

This'll be the same person Peter Bone bumped into on the Wellingborough towpath https://t.co/2Fr2MjLMUH — The Dorries Trophy (@NadBadDangerous) June 2, 2022

This comment is in relation to this:

Just stopped by a constituent on the embankment in Wellingborough .He was Labour but joined the Conservatives because of Boris. “Boris got us through Brexit and Covid . Leave him alone and let him get on with the job” l reckon that gentleman speaks for most of my constituents. — Peter Bone MP (@PeterBoneUK) May 31, 2022

Things that never happened say what? https://t.co/1T0oG7JGdT — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) June 2, 2022

Most people lose touch with their imaginary friends at about the age of five. Fair play to Michael for his loyalty. https://t.co/8S6h5wHLAF — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) June 2, 2022

