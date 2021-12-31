Boris Johnson has “made a mockery” of the standards expected of him, Labour has said, amid reports he is set to be cleared again of breaching the ministerial code over the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.

The Financial Times reported that the PM’s behaviour will be “criticised”, with ministerial standards adviser Lord Geidt describing the situation to colleagues as “deeply unsatisfactory”.

But the newspaper said it was understood Mr Johnson would be cleared of breaching the code.

Mess

It quoted a senior official as saying: “Geidt makes clear the situation is a total mess. But at the same time the fundamental conclusion is that the PM did not deceive and did not break the ministerial code.”

Lord Geidt previously cleared Mr Johnson of breaching the code in relation to the funding of the flat refurbishment but has since re-examined his initial investigation in the wake of a recent Electoral Commission probe, the FT said.

The commission fined the Conservatives £17,800 after finding the party had not followed the law over donations from Lord Brownlow to help cover the works at the flat above Number 11.

Video

In response to this apparent decision to let the PM off, lawyer and filmmaker Peter Stefanovic didn’t waste any time keeping the government held to account even as they don’t seem able to do it themselves.

This morning he tweeted out a clip slamming the PM and explains why this should be the end of his time in the top job and should have everyone in the nation up in arms.

Watch

UPDATE: Anger at reports Boris Johnson will be cleared by Lord Geidt of breaching the ministerial code over the donation for the Downing St flat refurbishment.



I explain why this should end Johnson’s premiership and should send the country into uproar pic.twitter.com/ARIEI0qTE2 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) December 31, 2021

Reactions

1.

Thanks Peter – @BBCNews what are you doing about this? Where are you??? — Lesley 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@lacottingham) December 31, 2021

2.

This needs to end! Enough is Enough!pic.twitter.com/Pyp4x9KplY — The Political Rants (@vinod_d007) December 31, 2021

3.

Right. I'm having my bathroom done in February. I have no idea how it's going to be paid – I'm assuming someone else will just foot the bill, no questions asked. Is that how it works? — Nick Vause 💙 (@nickv2304) December 31, 2021

4.

Deeply unsatisfactory but not prepared to do anything about it



I think we need an independent inquiry into Lord Geidt and how he came to be appointed — matt_oslo (@OsloMatt) December 31, 2021

5.

His most viral video, calling out the PM’s lies, has got over 43 million views!

Now on a staggering 40 MILLION VIEWS! Despite an almost complete media blackout from UK News Channels working TOGETHER we have sent a powerful message. If it’s ruffling this many feathers now just imagine when it hits 50 million. Let’s keep going! pic.twitter.com/PlvEkEij1V — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) November 13, 2021

Related: Watch: Viral videos prove that the #PartyGate scandal is not over