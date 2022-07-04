It was only last week that culture secretary Nadine Dorries confused the two rugby codes in a speech at a Rugby League World Cup event in St Helens.

Dorries thought Jonny Wilkinson’s 2003 winning drop-goal for England against Australia in rugby union’s World Cup final took place in a rugby league event.

“I’ve always quite liked the idea of rugby league,” Dorries said in her speech.

“My long-standing memory is that 2003 drop-goal.”

And to think she is literally the minister for sport!

F1

By the looks of it, her opinion on F1 wasn’t needed either.

Presenter and former F1 driver Martin Brundle was walking through the crows during his customary grid walk before the British Grand Prix, which was eventually won by Spaniard Carlos Sainz.

Brundle typically likes to get hold of various celebrities and important people for a quick chat.

On Sunday he chatted to Tom Cruise and Stormzy.

But as he walked through the throng looking for some more big names to chat to, he appears to walk straight past our esteemed Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

It looks, quite a lot, like he blanked her.

She was quite important, yes really, as she gave the trophy to the winner after the race!

Watch

Reactions

1.

If Brundle stopped you was you going to tell him about the time you watched Barry Sheene win the F1 championship ? pic.twitter.com/V92hwjnVKV — Ian Woulahan (@Ianwoulahan) July 3, 2022

2.

"I've loved F1 ever since I saw Torvill & Dean win gold at Sarajevo" said Nadine Dorries. https://t.co/GtqfcPCYkP — Jack Duncan 🔻 🏳️‍🌈 (@JackDunc1) July 3, 2022

3.

This is hilarious, Martin Brundle walking about looking for people worth talking to on the F1 grid. He chatted with Tom Cruise & Stormsy & totally blanked a pouting @NadineDorries. Legend 🤣🤣. https://t.co/tMhqAK44lF — Nina 💙 (@99_redballoonz) July 3, 2022

4.

Imagine winning your first ever F1 Grand Prix, it’s the best day of your life, and then Nadine Dorries hands you your trophy. Fuming. — Rob Young (@robjyoung) July 3, 2022

Related: Here she is! Nadine Dorries wades in to support Johnson…it didn’t go well