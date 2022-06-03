We all know Nadine is a BIG fan of the PM.

She appeared on Sky News and said: “There’s a concerted effort to attempt to remove the prime minister for a number of reasons but I do think its disappointing, I think everyone should get behind the prime minister.”

She added: “The country at the general election elected Boris Johnson as prime minister with an 83 majority. He has the confidence of the country.”

Also her comments, on the BBC’s World At One programme, came as speculation continued to mount that enough Conservative MPs had written to the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee to trigger a confidence vote.

Ms Dorries said: “I can assure you that the overwhelming number of Conservative MPs are fully behind the Prime Minister, absolutely back him.

“There is obviously, I think probably led by one or two individuals, a campaign behind the scenes to try, attempt to remove the Prime Minister for individual reasons to do with personal ambition or other reasons.”

Watch

'Boris Johnson has the confidence of the country.'



Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries says Tory MPs need to get behind the prime minister as "people don't vote for divided parties."



Latest: https://t.co/rgmxUx910h



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/4zutaB1Qaw — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 31, 2022

Well, fast forward a couple of days and the PM was booed by the Jubilee crowd, not exactly a hotbed of left-wing activism.

Also the Conservatives are down three points in the polls and enjoy the support of 31 per cent of people polled compared to Labour who would get 42 per cent of the vote.

Boris Johnson is loudly booed when he arrives at St. Paul's Cathedral. #Jubilee pic.twitter.com/CUW4HAdvQN — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 3, 2022

Related: Video of Boris and Carrie Johnson has people questioning their relationship