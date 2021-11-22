It appears Priri Patel really isn’t liked by civil servants in her department – with one Tory MP having to come out to defend on the back of comments in the news.

One civil servant told the Mail on Sunday yesterday: “She comes into meetings and her suggestions are erratic and outlandish.

“Officials come out of the meetings and the texts start flying, describing her as a “moron” and an “idiot”.”

Another said: “What’s become clear is that she [the Home Secretary] is out for herself and only interested in how this plays out publicly.

“If we worked collaboratively then we could get things done but instead we just have cloud cuckoo land public statements.”

And one said bluntly: “She hates us and we all hate her.”

It comes a task force will reportedly consider strategies including housing asylum seekers in Army barracks rather than hotels as the Government faces criticism over the migrant crisis.

Boris Johnson has drafted in chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay to oversee the issue of the rising number of migrants arriving on Britain’s shores, The Sunday Times reported

Mr Barclay will chair the first meeting of the group early this week after hundreds of people, including very young children, made the dangerous Channel crossing to the UK over the weekend, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Paul Scully was sent to do the media rounds this morning and was asked by Kay Burley about the accusations that she is a moron.

Burley asked: “Why is she not a moron?”

He replied: “That’s speculation, she’s an effective home minister. She’s doing an incredibly difficult job.”

#KayBurley – Civil servants have called Priti Patel a moron… why is she not a moron?



Paul Scully – That's speculation… she's an effective home minister… she's doing an incredibly difficult job… pic.twitter.com/yMAq6PpVwv — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) November 22, 2021

