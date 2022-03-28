Yesterday Nadhim Zahawi appeared on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday show.

The education minister was presented with a graph that showed the widening gap between state and private school funding since the Tories came to power.

The gap has more than doubled in the last ten years, which isn’t a good look for the ruling party..

Ridge said: “If you are a parent looking at this, what do you think you would conclude about how the Conservatives prioritise state school pupils?”

Tighten out belts

Zahawi said that there was a financial crisis in 2008 and we had to “tighten our belts” to “try and get the economy back on its feet”.

He then told the presenter that he had secured £7 billion of extra funding by 2024/5.

However, Ridge pointed out that: “It’s effectively restoring per-pupil funding to 2010 levels. You’ve got a lost decade haven’t you, effectively of growth in funding for comprehensive schools and state school pupils?”

We had to get through the financial crisis,” Zahawi said.

“On the backs of state school pupil funding,” Ridge replied.

#Ridge: If you are a parent looking at this what do you think you would conclude about how the Tories prioritise state school pupils?



In response GMB presenter Susanna Reid tweeted: “A lost decade of state school funding. Is the Education Secretary really saying that failing to invest in education was worth it to rebuild the economy?”

Reactions

And then they inflicted hardest of Brexits which is destroying the British economy. So who is going to pay for that given British businesses have been shafted? https://t.co/IIymP9bHAj — Fiona Swann #3.5% (@Lorelei_174) March 27, 2022

This is incredible…..he has just admitted cutting state school funding in order to pay for the bankers bail out?! pic.twitter.com/y4RTGYq8Xw — OutofTweet123 (@Outoftweet123) March 27, 2022

so your children's education was sacrificed to pay down the financial gambles of the banks who's children no doubt were on the blue graph! https://t.co/XZ1gxHosYC — Korin (@corinthians1312) March 28, 2022

Had no idea it was this bad. Over a decade of severe underfunding seems to match all other public services. He then tries to gloss over by praising teachers for the impossible position they’ve been put in, and notably no mention of the negative impact on pupils achievements! Dire — Emma 48% 🇬🇧🇪🇺🌻 #KS4PM 🕊🌍🌳🕷🐘🐮🦊 (@happyhippy2015) March 27, 2022

His stables were doing nicely. pic.twitter.com/CEZngeqtFg — Rob Ireland (@roberto_ireland) March 27, 2022

