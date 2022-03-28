Last night the Oscars were thrown into chaos after Will Smith stormed the stage and hit Chris Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Daily Telegraph’s film critic Robbie Collin wrote an article to say it was the most shameful and unforgivable Oscar moment, and a lot of people seem to agree.

Good morning to everyone waking up in a world in which Will Smith can smack Chris Rock live on television and then get a standing ovation for winning Best Actor 20 minutes later. Some thoughts on an all-time yikes-iest #Oscars: https://t.co/PcjG5Wk637 — Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) March 28, 2022

However, an incident from 1973 may well leave a worse taste in the mouth for many, excluding Chris Rock perhaps.

UNCENSORED WILL SMITH FOOTAGE AS SHOWN ON AUSTRALIAN TV pic.twitter.com/NcRfdjWxqe — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 28, 2022

The Academy does not condone violence of any form.



Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Sacheen Littlefeather

When Marlon Brando won his second Academy Award in 1973 for his iconic role in The Godfather he famously did not accept it himself.

Apache President of the National Native American Affirmative Image Committee, Sacheen Littlefeather accepted it on his behalf and spoke about the poor treatment of Native Americans.

As she walked onto the stage she was met with a mixture of boos and applause.

As she delivered the speech John Wayne was furious. She later said, “During my presentation, he was coming towards me to forcibly take me off the stage, and he had to be restrained by six security men to prevent him from doing so.”

She was also mocked by Clint Eastwood. Later in the show, he cracked that he was presenting his award “on behalf of all the cowboys shot in John Ford westerns over the years.”

Watch

1973: Native American actor Sacheen Littlefeather boo'd (and cheered) by Hollywood at the Oscars before being mocked by Clint Eastwood and almost physically assaulted by John Wayne simply for asking that Indigenous people not to be dehumanized in film.pic.twitter.com/BgOiuBq4hR — Rafael Shimunov (@rafaelshimunov) October 11, 2021

Related: Richard Madeley flexes his guns as he wades into Chris Rock controversy