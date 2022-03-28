Last week Boris Johnson was a source of ridicule on the internet after a video of him looking lost with his hands in his pockets at a NATO and EU summit went viral.

The French president Emmanuel Macron could be seen shaking hands and smiling with other EU leaders only a few feet from the UK prime minister who looked around awkwardly as he waited for a greeting.

Social media users branded the UK an “embarrassment” in response to the clip while others quipped that the video shows what world leaders think of “global Britain.”

Many people shot back that the video didn’t tell the whole story and a longer version showed people greeting the PM.

However, the lasting image is of a leader who is out of touch and out of the loop.

Green screen

It seemed too good an opportunity to miss for certain social media whizzes, and a green screen behind the beleaguered PM circulated on social media soon after allowing people to add their own backgrounds – many of whom took their chance with gusto.

Comedian Matthew Highton appeared to be leading the charge on this one…

Look it's far from perfect, but here's a green screen of lonely Boris Johnson so you can put him in stuff. Have fun internet. pic.twitter.com/FCHHI7srae — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) March 24, 2022

Reactions

1.

Here's Boris Johnson instead of John Travolta turning in Pulp Fiction. pic.twitter.com/rx8ewmRzbl — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) March 24, 2022

2.

3.

Generally being a bit useless during the sacrifice in The Wicker Man. pic.twitter.com/rrQG6AcWIk — Clarissa Maycock (@ClarissaDM) March 26, 2022

4.

Boris Johnson visits Glasgow. pic.twitter.com/ZH3ReOKBMW — Jon Newton (@MrJonNewton) March 24, 2022

5.

6.

7.

Boris is confused as to whether he's at a party or a work event pic.twitter.com/izNsseAM1Q — Katy (@katy_whitton) March 25, 2022

8.

9.

Boris Johnson waiting for a bus with Mr Bean. pic.twitter.com/aY4uDm8wzJ — Jon Newton (@MrJonNewton) March 24, 2022

10.

11.

Boris Johnson, checking the coast is clear. pic.twitter.com/5xPsk4hBYR — Jon Newton (@MrJonNewton) March 25, 2022

12.

We all know this is his fave place when things get tough 😉 pic.twitter.com/VgMxhAeDtm — Unvisible Girl (@UnvisibleGirl) March 24, 2022

13.

14.

Excellent Matt! Added some music for maximum effect 😂 – this is how I like to spend my time 🔊 *sound on* pic.twitter.com/N7DJWQS9MN — UK PoliticalPics 🚨|📸 (@UKPoliticalPics) March 26, 2022

15.

Make sure your volume is up… pic.twitter.com/FzNmtg0hAB — Stooo Marshall (@StoooMarshall) March 26, 2022

16.

Thanks for the green screen! More! 😀 pic.twitter.com/8wbXcA9T0D — Mark Lawrence (@markjklawrence) March 26, 2022

17.

One more before my battery dies… pic.twitter.com/32Zc9bcxqu — Stooo Marshall (@StoooMarshall) March 26, 2022

Related: Twice-sacked Gavin deserves knighthood, says man who replaced him