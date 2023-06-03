Now this is some vintage Mick Lynch. The RMT General Secretary and professional press-slayer was at it again this weekend, after he defended the latest round of strikes affecting our railways. Needless to say, he was on hand to set the record straight.

Mick Lynch takes no prisoners during day of rail strikes

In typical combative fashion, Lynch sought to correct a few of the attack lines thrown at him on Friday. During a whirlwind round of the major media houses, the union figurehead reminded viewers that it is the government – and not the RMT – that are exacerbating these issues.

“There is now groundswell. All opinion polls show that the people want publicly-owned railways. It’s not in my interests to disrupt working class people from going to their jobs. But if I organise a strike and nobody knows it’s happened, I’m wasting my members’ time.”

“We haven’t had a pay-rise for five years, now. They’re offering 5%, but inflation is something like 25% in that time. This is a government that wants to cut thousands of jobs, shut every booking office, and get rid of catering and engineering jobs.” | Mick Lynch

RMT ‘not striking on FA Cup Final day’ – as union leader drops a truth-bomb

Mr. Lynch was also hit by claims that he and his union colleagues had deliberately targeted the weekend of the FA Cup Final. Around 90,000 fans are expected to travel from Manchester to London, as United and City duel it out for more domestic silverware.

Always with an ace up his sleeve, Mick reminded his interviewers that Network Rail cancelled ALL West Coast services during last year’s cup final – whereas the RMT have avoided direct action on the day. Another day, another schooling…

“People say we target the commuter when we strike in the week, then say we’re targeting leisure when we do it on the weekend. We haven’t gone on strike on FA Cup Final date. We did that on Friday. There’s plenty of football fans down here who have successfully made the journey.”

“We are trying to defend our people and their standard of living. Last year, the railways decided to close the entire West Coast service, one which most people will use on Cup Final day. So they don’t care. All they care about is propping up the private sector.” | Mick Lynch

You can watch the latest Mick Lynch masterclasses here…

🎥 "We don't want to ruin people attending Beyoncé, the FA Cup, or anything else."

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch talking about today's #RailStrikes pic.twitter.com/fjMub5yX9l — RMT (@RMTunion) June 2, 2023

…and here: