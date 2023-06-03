This is a bitter, bitter blow for the embattled BBC. The long-running broadcaster is a facing an almighty crisis, after it was revealed that 93% of journalists on their payroll ‘have no confidence’ in their senior leadership.

BBC journalists express their dismay over how the broadcaster is being governed

The shock revelations come from a National Union of Journalists (NUJ) study, conducted last month. An overwhelming majority have expressed their disdain, following a succession of scandals engulfing the Beeb.

There are also widespread cuts proposed for local broadcasting stations, which would dramatically reduce regional programming and output. The toxic mix has turned the employees against the bigwigs, and strike action looms next week.

Strike action planned for next week

From 7-8 June, journalists at the BBC will be downing their keyboards and embarking on strike action. A large number of employees have been forced to reapply for their jobs, and although some concessions have been made, the compromise does not go far enough to avert industrial action.

This is the latest in a long line of recent embarrassments for the station. Earlier this year, former Chair Richard Sharp was embroiled in a political row, after it was alleged he helped to broker a huge loan for Boris Johnson.

BBC journalists give thumbs down to senior leadership

The BBC was also left with egg on its face when Gary Lineker was briefly suspended, after he Tweeted his opposition to the government’s proposed new immigration laws. He was reinstated within a few days, largely thanks to the support of his colleagues.

Senior leaders have also been accused of having conflicts of interest with the Conservative Party. All of these factors have pushed a near-unanimous number of union members to pursue strike action – while eyeing some radical reforms at the very top of the BBC.