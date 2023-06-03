Keir Starmer’s attempts to walk a diplomatic tightrope on Brexit are looking shakier by the day. The Labour leader received a fierce backlash this week, after he recommitted to persevering with a future outside the EU, despite a series of notable downsides.

Keir Starmer’s position on Brexit turns heads

After the referendum result seven years ago, it seems the general public – including Leave voters themselves – are waking up to reality. It was revealed recently that a majority of Brits blame our departure from the EU for skyrocketing food prices.

Feelings of discontent towards Brexit are at an all-time high. But so far, Mr. Starmer has failed to read the room. Just a few days ago, he publicly insisted that the UK must continue on its own path, without reverting back to the pre-2016 status quo.

Will Labour reverse Brexit? As it stands, the answer is no

These comments have since gone down like a lead balloon, especially within his own party. Labour MP Stella Creasy rejected this notion, arguing on Twitter that ‘no-one can make Brexit work’. The dissent isn’t just coming from his colleagues, either.

New polls released this week showed that voters would be more likely to back Keir Starmer at the next election, if he reversed a number of Brexit changes. Access to the Single Market and the reinstatement of Free Movement are amongst the more popular choices.

Keir Starmer risks ‘losing votes’ over policy position

Peter Kellner, one of the country’s most experienced election pollsters, now believes that Labour ‘has more to lose than gain’ by pursuing a pro-Brexit agenda. He warns that younger, more progressive voters could be forced to support the Lib Dems or the Green Party.

Starmer, himself a former campaigner for Remain, does not want to rock the boat while he’s still on course to win next year’s General Election. However, with Brexit proving to be such a bust, he may have to start showing some flexibility sooner rather than later.