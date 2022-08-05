Mick Lynch has been holding the government to account for the last few months and he has now been interviewed by Double Down News, where he ‘dismantles the media, Starmer & extreme right wing Govt coming our way.’

Strike

The upcoming August 19 strike is in between stoppages on the 18th and 20th on Network Rail and 14 train operators in the long running row over pay, jobs and conditions.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members have asked for specific assurances on their concerns on jobs, pensions and working conditions.

“This latest letter from TfL does not address our central demands which is that there should be no job losses, no detrimental changes to pensions and no imposition of new working conditions.

Austerity

“TfL is having £2 billion cut from its budget and they have been asked to find savings.

“The mayor of London must focus his attention on the Tory administration which is cutting the funding to TfL, not take it out on Tube staff who keep the capital moving.

“We are prepared to work with TfL, but our members will not be sacrificial lambs on the altar of austerity.

“Strike action is scheduled to go ahead on the 19th of August, and we remain open to finding a negotiated settlement.”

Watch

Mick Lynch Dismantles the Media, Keir Starmer & Extreme Right Wing Government Coming Our Way pic.twitter.com/9Eg1oV4usG — Double Down News (@DoubleDownNews) August 5, 2022

Reactions

1.

Mick Lynch spot on again , compare and contrast with how the media *confront* the people who actually got us into this mess ….https://t.co/LKGRqut1cQ — ady bee 🐝 (@AdyBee9) August 5, 2022

2.

Can he please join the Labour Party and stand as an MP? — Alex Ross (@alex__ross) August 5, 2022

3.

Integrity, clarity, honesty. All attributes Mick Lynch displays in abundance. Attributes completely absent in this self-serving, corrupt government. — Pip Fisher 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@Pip0_0Fisher) August 5, 2022

4.

Gotta love this man he speaks for every worker straight from the heart. The journalists & reporters he spoke of are as bad as the politicians, they just want to make headlines. I’ve been retired a few years now but still a paid up member of my union who always support the workers — Margaret Millar (@Margare17191315) August 5, 2022

5.

Brilliant piece. Loved the bit about working class division in the UK. — Mickey Gif 🇪🇺 🌍 (@clayblack75) August 5, 2022

Related: