Mick Lynch has been holding the government to account for the last few months and he has now been interviewed by Double Down News, where he ‘dismantles the media, Starmer & extreme right wing Govt coming our way.’
Strike
The upcoming August 19 strike is in between stoppages on the 18th and 20th on Network Rail and 14 train operators in the long running row over pay, jobs and conditions.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members have asked for specific assurances on their concerns on jobs, pensions and working conditions.
“This latest letter from TfL does not address our central demands which is that there should be no job losses, no detrimental changes to pensions and no imposition of new working conditions.
Austerity
“TfL is having £2 billion cut from its budget and they have been asked to find savings.
“The mayor of London must focus his attention on the Tory administration which is cutting the funding to TfL, not take it out on Tube staff who keep the capital moving.
“We are prepared to work with TfL, but our members will not be sacrificial lambs on the altar of austerity.
“Strike action is scheduled to go ahead on the 19th of August, and we remain open to finding a negotiated settlement.”
Watch
Reactions
