In last night’s leadership debate Rishi Sunak was asked how he will tackle illegal immigration, he said he is prepared to change the definition of asylum, moving away from the European definition “exploited by lefty lawyers”.
Watch
He isn’t the first senior Tory to mention this. Back in October 2020 at the Conservative party conference, Priti Patel intensified her criticism of “do gooders” and “lefty lawyers.”
Boris Johnson also blamed left-wing lawyers for trying to stop the Rwanda plan.
Who can forget the Daily Mail’s attack on the judiciary?
With all this in mind filmmaker Peter Stefanovic has called out Sunak’s pledge and how potentially dangerous it is for the legal process and people who work as lawyers.
Watch
Reactions
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
Related: Watch: Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu’s blistering response to Sunak ‘criminalising our right to dissent and protest’