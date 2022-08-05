In last night’s leadership debate Rishi Sunak was asked how he will tackle illegal immigration, he said he is prepared to change the definition of asylum, moving away from the European definition “exploited by lefty lawyers”.

Watch

On immigration, Sunak has a simple – and quite chilling – plan. He will drop out of the ECHR and "change the definition of 'asylum'", which is "exploited by lefty lawyers", to one that "will allow us to reject more people". Wow. It's a sprint to the far right. ~AA #BattleForNo10 pic.twitter.com/xQyLFf7xt4 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) August 4, 2022

He isn’t the first senior Tory to mention this. Back in October 2020 at the Conservative party conference, Priti Patel intensified her criticism of “do gooders” and “lefty lawyers.”

Boris Johnson also blamed left-wing lawyers for trying to stop the Rwanda plan.

The Daily Mail has returned fully to ‘Enemies of the people mode’ Their natural state. pic.twitter.com/ecW0Yv0nlT — Graham Simpson (@grahambsi) April 15, 2022

Who can forget the Daily Mail’s attack on the judiciary?

The Daily Mail, where whether you are ‘Enemies of the People’ or ‘The Court of Common Sense’ depends whether they are with you or not. pic.twitter.com/J1rOJDHCca — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) June 13, 2022

With all this in mind filmmaker Peter Stefanovic has called out Sunak’s pledge and how potentially dangerous it is for the legal process and people who work as lawyers.

Watch

Both Priti Patel & Boris Johnson were accused of putting the lives & safety of lawyers & court staff at risk by shamelessly branding those defending migrants & upholding the rule of law as “lefties”



For 2 nights running now Rishi Sunak has done the same pic.twitter.com/GxyqEacAwg — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) August 5, 2022

Reactions

1.

If left wing lawyers are defined by Rishi Sunak as people who defend human rights, then I guess the right wing lawyers are those that hide his money in offshore trusts in the Virgin Islands. https://t.co/qyQpJPLLSo — Nicky Zog (@NickyZog) August 3, 2022

2.

Rishi Sunak on channel crossings: “Exploited by Lefty lawyers”



Since when have we had left-wing & right-wing laws??#BattleForNo10 — David (@Zero_4) August 4, 2022

3.

When Conservatives, like Rishi Sunak, attack “lefty lawyers”, what they really mean is they detest being held accountable by diligent legal professionals who prevent politicians from breaking the law — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) August 4, 2022

4.

Sweet Mother of Jerusalem.



Rishi Sunak tells his audience that:



“We have to move away from the ECHR definition of asylum. It allows lefty lawyers to exploit it and frustrate our efforts”



Translation: move away from any court which holds us accountable.pic.twitter.com/AFSzBvDtrP — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) August 4, 2022

5.

What a first class w⚓️ @RishiSunak he wants to move away from EHCR



We have to move away from the ECHR definition of asylum. It allows lefty lawyers to exploit it and frustrate our efforts” pic.twitter.com/eXZi31WJgN — Steve 🐟🎩🇬🇷🇪🇺 💙 #European (@poorscousertom) August 3, 2022

6.

There are no lefty lawyers. They are legal professionals using the land’s laws



Johnson, Sunak, Truss saying otherwise is just part of their bitter, distracting culture war



They want out of ECHR so they don’t have to adhere to laws that stops people being treated inhumanely https://t.co/5jgMVZ6Uj5 — BremainInSpain (@BremainInSpain) August 4, 2022

