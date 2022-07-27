Picket lines were being mounted outside railway stations as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 14 train operators went on strike.

As we expected Mick Lynch was back on our screen today and not backing down.

Against Starmer’s wishes Shadow transport minister Sam Tarry joined striking workers on the picket line at London Euston station, in defiance of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s orders to stay away.

'If we don't make a stand today, people's lives could be lost.'



Shadow Transport Minister Sam Tarry has joined the picket line as rail workers strike.



He explains why he joined the picket line after Sir Keir Starmer told GMB that Labour MPs should not take part. pic.twitter.com/PWwVWWeNNO — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 27, 2022

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “If we don’t make a stand today, people’s lives could be lost.”

Asked whether he expects to be sacked by Sir Keir Starmer, Mr Tarry said: “I’ve no idea what Keir will decide to do but I know this – if Keir was in government right now, this dispute wouldn’t be happening.”

He insisted workers hadn’t been given a suitable offer and stated people in power were “puffing their chests out wanting to make strikes illegal.’

He told Sky News: “It’s only repressive regime’s that stop people going on strike and expressing themselves. The Tory Party is descending into an ultra right clique at the moment”

Here is Liz Truss talking tough on trying to deny the right to strike.

Liz Truss says she will legislate to deny workers the right to strike, despite unions warning that this would lead to an all out general strike.



I'd love to see how Truss plans to force workers, to work against their will. Also, what that might be called. ~AA pic.twitter.com/HPja8FrlRj — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) July 26, 2022

And Grant Shapps was having a pop too.

#KayBurley – The rail unions are saying they haven't spoken to a minister for months… when did you last speak to them?



Grant Shapps – They don't need to speak to ministers… that's why we need to do more to remove the power of these very militant, extreme left unions.. pic.twitter.com/MBu5clPnqm — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 27, 2022

Mick Lynch, as ever, came onto our screens to defend striking workers and deny he was ‘militant.’

Ed Balls – Sunak or Truss are going to try to make rail strikes illegal…



Mick Lynch(RMT) – We were deporting trade unionists… Liz Truss has gone from being a liberal to an ultra right hard liner… maybe she's going to bring that back as well…#GMB pic.twitter.com/sbYTqLSB63 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 27, 2022

Then on BBC.

'We haven't got an offer that suits the needs of the dispute'

Some 40,000 workers at Network Rail and 14 train operators are on strike across the UK

Mick Lynch from the @RMTUnion spoke to #BBCBreakfasthttps://t.co/6fPS8IAnBB pic.twitter.com/gKa6E44yQi — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) July 27, 2022

The RMT also shared his comments.

.@RMTunion is calling for a railway run for the benefit of the people and for the benefit of the economy. Mick Lynch sets out the case this morning #SupportRailWorkers pic.twitter.com/6DBp3C9S82 — RMT (@RMTunion) July 27, 2022

And Jeremy Corbyn even popped down to see the striking workers at Euston.

Reactions

Here is what some people are saying about him this morning:

Solidarity with the rail heroes on strike today & VICTORY to the @RMTunion! ✊🏻❤️#SupportRailWorkers https://t.co/4H3vdN4fh5 — Lisa Tilley (@Tilley101) July 27, 2022

To be honest it is impossible to see how 4% now and possibly 4% next year is anything other than a pay cut. I cannot see why employers would begin to think people would accept this. Makes no logical sense. https://t.co/mlWloAON2H — Ali Malsher (@AliMalsher) July 27, 2022

I don’t understand how any one can’t see this is common sense https://t.co/Od80wd5rxh — The Bertieful South 🐝 (@BertiefulSouth) July 27, 2022

"In the worst year of passenger revenues – the private companies took out over £500 million in profit."



We need a properly funded railway service that pays it's staff properly.



All the other noise is really a distraction from that fundamental fact.#RailStrikes https://t.co/m8Wl7gkdnY — Zack Polanski 💚 (@ZackPolanski) July 27, 2022

