Liz Truss has pledged to publish police league tables while asking forces to slash serious crime by 20 per cent if she wins the race for No 10.

The Tory leadership hopeful also said she wants police to “spend their time investigating real crimes”.

If she becomes prime minister at the beginning of September, Ms Truss said her Government would tell police to cut homicide, serious violence and neighbourhood crime by a fifth by the end of this parliament.

The Commons Public Accounts Committee recently warned that the Home Office faces “significant challenges” in hiring another 6,500 officers by next March to reach the Conservative manifesto target of 20,000.

MPs on the powerful committee criticised the programme’s focus so far “on getting people through the door” without setting out how the new officers’ impact on crime will be assessed.

Here she is talking about it.

I have a clear vision for our country and economy – and the experience and resolve to deliver it.

The Daily Express led with the headline: “No ifs or buts… police must solve more crimes.”

Front page: No ifs or buts…police must solve more crimes



Liz Truss: https://t.co/tyyXWX25ea pic.twitter.com/Z1vAK6KBVe — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 26, 2022

Reactions

The police, and the rest of us, have just had a eureka moment due to Liz’s illuminating comment……..

1.

Why did nobody think of this before?



Liz Truss for Queen of the World!!! — SurreyLad (@drahcirrich) July 26, 2022

2.

“I have a cunning plan, sir” pic.twitter.com/8yG3LrSjNo — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) July 27, 2022

3.

For a finale she’s going to tell the NHS to ‘cure more people!’ No ifs, no buts. Such foresight! Such genius! — Julian Brooks (@Wildwatertv) July 27, 2022

4.

Police chiefs across the country in collective groan… pic.twitter.com/vljDkVFtwR — Sarah-Jayne Kenyon (@SarahJayneKeny1) July 27, 2022

5.

6.

*police look round in bafflement from a big whiteboard with SOLVE FEWER CRIMES written on it* https://t.co/HcFF9yvAj3 — Eleanor Rees (@RedPenEleanor) July 27, 2022

7.

How come no one thought of this before? https://t.co/6WDvitoqYZ — Roger Tichborne/Rog T (@Barneteye) July 27, 2022

8.

Forgive my ignorance, but I sort of always assumed the police had a target to cut murder by 100% already… https://t.co/mJ7USJtTpq — Emma Burnell (@EmmaBurnell_) July 27, 2022

9.

I don’t even know where to begin with this. https://t.co/vyA2Ommnix — Himoverthere (@Himoverthere11) July 27, 2022

10.

New: Liz Truss wants to impose targets to cut murders, serious violence and neighbourhood crime by 20% if she becomes prime minister



One senior police source described the policy to me as "incoherent shit"https://t.co/IuCBv9UMFc — Lizzie Dearden (@lizziedearden) July 26, 2022

