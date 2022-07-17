Boris Johnson’s election pledge to build 40 new hospitals by 2030 is facing a review by the Government’s official spending watchdog.

However, Matt Hancock is still claiming they are new.

The National Audit Office (NAO) is planning a “value for money review” that could consider increasing costs due to spiralling inflation and whether the hospitals will in fact be new.

The investigation emerged in a letter to shadow health secretary Wes Streeting from NAO comptroller Gareth Davies after the Labour MP warned of a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Mr Streeting had asked for an investigation into delays surrounding the programme announced by the Prime Minister in the 2019 general election campaign.

The Labour MP said many NHS trusts are still awaiting funds to be allocated and many are in fact alterations or refurbishments not “new hospitals”.

Warped

Before we get to Hancock though we will have a quick look at a question from PMQs in July.

Labour’s Andy Slaughter asked: “on the ’40 new hospitals’ pledge. Two of which, in his constituency, opened in 1902 and 1816. “Like all his promises, they exist only in his warped imagination. As this is likely to be his last #PMQs, will he finally tell the truth?”

Brilliant question by @hammersmithandy on the '40 new hospitals' pledge. Two of which, in his constituency, opened in 1902 and 1816.



"Like all his promises, they exist only in his warped imagination. As this is likely to be his last #PMQs, will he finally tell the truth?" ~AA pic.twitter.com/hsLA1XJk1P — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) July 6, 2022

So it was left to Victoria Derbyshire to point out that they are not 40 news hospitals. Hancock says there are and lets out a wry smile.

Watch

Victoria Derbyshire points out that 40 new hospitals aren't going to be built, but Matt Hancock won't have it saying "40 new hospitals" 🤔#newscast pic.twitter.com/I2X75lxGpv — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 15, 2022

Like some stuck record, repeating the same lie over and over again. The favoured Tory approach: who knows if we say it enough they might believe it! — Richard Jenkins (@Richard1Jenkins) July 15, 2022

He thinks it’s a joke, the smirk and laugh is everything. — Grumpyboatbuilder (@bitsofplastic) July 15, 2022

This is how I like to think of Hancock pic.twitter.com/nQ4kARwpPp — capellarec (@Capellarec) July 15, 2022

It’s such a relief to hear a journalist pin them down to the truth, be on top of their brief and expose their constant lies for exactly what they are. She’s great. — Gill Godfrey #FBPE #FacciamoRete #Resist (@gill_godfrey) July 15, 2022

No he delivers chocolates now .. pic.twitter.com/LFrXYs697K — 🇪🇺UPOLITICS – FRANKIE H🇪🇺 (@Frankie61H) July 15, 2022

It’s the smile saying “I know it’s a lie” when he repeats “40 new hospitals” that is so despicable.



Lying is a joke to him.



Not a matter of shame. https://t.co/3WdSOW5BuD — Fionna O'Leary, 🕯🇪🇺 (@fascinatorfun) July 16, 2022

