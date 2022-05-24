Hospitals have set up food banks for NHS staff unable to afford basic food due to the rising cost of living.

At least six NHS trusts have brought in food banks amid fears that healthcare workers can’t keep up with price rises.

One trade union leader described the development as a “shocking state of affairs”.

Food banks have been set up at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust, Norfolk Community Health and Care, West Hertfordshire Trust, and Dartford and Gravesham Trust.

Shocking

Similar centres already exist at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals and University Hospitals Birmingham.

Sara Gorton, head of health at UNISON, the UK’s largest trade union, said: “This is a shocking state of affairs.

“Health workers helping the NHS recover from the worst of the pandemic no longer have enough money to feed their families.



“With living costs spiralling, the government must step in to end the growing misery. An inflation-busting NHS pay rise would help boost households struggling to stay afloat.



“Anything less could see many health staff quitting their jobs for better paid, less stressful work.

“This would be a disaster for hospital services, efforts to clear the treatment backlog and patient care.”

