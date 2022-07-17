Meteorologists have given an 80% chance of the mercury topping the UK’s record temperature of 38.7C, set in Cambridge in 2019 – with the current heatwave set to peak on Tuesday.

The UK’s first red extreme heat warning has been issued across a large part of England from London to Manchester and York on Monday and Tuesday, while an amber warning initially covers all of England on Sunday and extends to southern Scotland and Wales from Monday until Tuesday.

The UK Health Security Agency has increased its heat health warning from level three to level four, which is described as a “national emergency”.

Climate attribution scientist at the Met Office, Dr Nikos Christidis, has said the 40C prediction is a result of climate change.

Also, Londoners to be urged against travelling on Monday and Tuesday.

Worrying

All a bit worrying right?

Well not if you are Dominic Raab. He appeared on Sky News and said we: “We ought to enjoy the sunshine”.

It comes as a Brexit Tory MP has branded Brits taking precautions against the unprecedented heatwave ‘cowards’ and ‘snowflakes’.

Sir John Hayes accused the country of being ‘frightened’ of the record-breaking heat.

It seems the hot weather has been pulled into the culture war.

Dominic Raab after the Met Office issues a red alert for 40°+ temperatures.



"We ought to enjoy the sunshine"#Ridge #SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/BJA91wXdp8 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 17, 2022

Tracy Nicholls(College of Paramedics) – "This is serious heat, that could actually ultimately end in people's deaths, because it is so ferocious.." pic.twitter.com/N4lQl4N5GD — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 17, 2022

Hi, I'm Dominic Raab and let me be the first to say enjoy playing in this red hot volcano. pic.twitter.com/1mKzzdVTmY — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) July 17, 2022

Dominic Raab says we should 'be resilient and enjoy the sunshine'.



Meanwhile, in the real world, a lot of infrastructure doesn't work at 40 degree temperatures. Hospital computer servers, air conditioning. Train tracks buckle.



Doesn't sound very enjoyable, does it? https://t.co/yHNHmouI09 — Dr Georgina Porter 🇺🇦 💚🤍💜 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@queenofswords6) July 17, 2022

Met Office: Don't exercise, stay indoors, stay out of the sun, stay hydrated, keep an eye on the vulnerable.



Dominic Raab: Enjoy the sunshine!#ridge #raworth — Mum of Fat Cassie (@MumofFatCassie) July 17, 2022

Dear Dominic Raab. Please take a trip on the Central Line tomorrow and think about what you have just said. https://t.co/mgIqj1cR6j — Keir Shiels (@keirshiels) July 17, 2022

Europe, hit by a heatwave, is burning with wildfires raging across the continent in Spain, Portugal, France and Croatia, burning down houses and affecting livelihoods for thousands https://t.co/5GT1fjUgDe pic.twitter.com/OxqxZrj2Y8 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 14, 2022

Enjoy the sunshine (and 40c heat)..

What is he? A f**king lizard?!https://t.co/u4Dt9BVWh9 — Sir Stefan Funt 🥃🕺 (@Stevo96112689) July 17, 2022

