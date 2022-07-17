Meteorologists have given an 80% chance of the mercury topping the UK’s record temperature of 38.7C, set in Cambridge in 2019 – with the current heatwave set to peak on Tuesday.
The UK’s first red extreme heat warning has been issued across a large part of England from London to Manchester and York on Monday and Tuesday, while an amber warning initially covers all of England on Sunday and extends to southern Scotland and Wales from Monday until Tuesday.
The UK Health Security Agency has increased its heat health warning from level three to level four, which is described as a “national emergency”.
Climate attribution scientist at the Met Office, Dr Nikos Christidis, has said the 40C prediction is a result of climate change.
Also, Londoners to be urged against travelling on Monday and Tuesday.
Worrying
All a bit worrying right?
Well not if you are Dominic Raab. He appeared on Sky News and said we: “We ought to enjoy the sunshine”.
It comes as a Brexit Tory MP has branded Brits taking precautions against the unprecedented heatwave ‘cowards’ and ‘snowflakes’.
Sir John Hayes accused the country of being ‘frightened’ of the record-breaking heat.
It seems the hot weather has been pulled into the culture war.
Here Raab is:
And this is someone who knows what they are talking about:
