French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested it is a “problem” if Britain cannot call itself a friend of France, amid an unexpected diplomatic row sparked by comments made by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at a hustings.

The French premier said that he believed the UK was a “friend” despite what the Foreign Secretary might suggest, after Ms Truss told Tory members at a leadership hustings in Norwich on Thursday that she was undecided as to whether the French leader was “friend or foe”.

Julia Hartley-Brewer – President Macron, friend or foe?



Liz Truss – "The jury is out" 🤦 pic.twitter.com/MOfVjkgTOA — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) August 25, 2022

Mr Macron, asked his views on the comments, responded after a long pause: “Listen, it’s never good to lose your bearings too much in life. If one asks the question – which is how I will answer you – whoever is considered for the leadership in Great Britain, I won’t ponder it for a single second.”

This response you might agree with?

Truss doesn't know if Macron is friend or foe ? Really ?



The UK deserves so much better than this constant cheap europhobia



Putin is a foe, Al Assad, the Taliban

but if you can't figure out if Macron is in the same category, you're really not fit to be a British Prime Minister https://t.co/z2vTez5UUJ — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) August 25, 2022

But it was left to Macron himself to land the shade right on Truss.

He said: “The United Kingdom is a friend of France, and you know we live in a complicated world, there are more and more liberals, authoritarian democracies, so there is a sense of imbalance,” he told FranceInfo.

“If the French and British are not capable of saying whether we are friends or enemies – the term is not neutral – we are going to have a problem.

“So yes of course the British people, the nation which is the United Kingdom, is a friend, strong and allied, whoever its leaders are and sometimes in spite of the leaders and the small mistakes they can make in their speeches.”

Watch

Emmanuel Macron: “The United Kingdom is a friendly nation, regardless of its leaders, sometimes in spite of its leaders”.pic.twitter.com/jSt71yIaDq — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) August 26, 2022

Reactions

1.

Diplomacy and leadership https://t.co/5kjSI2FmT6 — RS Archer (@archer_rs) August 26, 2022

2.

I don’t think Macron is a particularly great leader. He is however a political colossus compared to the political pygmies currently in Westminster https://t.co/SugEiiYlGO — MimiJ (@MimiJ9) August 26, 2022

3.

4.

Brilliant response to the unnecessary ignorance and rudeness of @trussliz And they call the French arrogant 🙈🙈#ToryBrexitDisaster #ToryBritain https://t.co/3Qcf4DI3iF — Lady Rachel #FBPE #FBPA #FBPPR (@smileyrach2) August 26, 2022

5.

Adults v children.

What an embarrassment. https://t.co/qgDPJ3hOL0 — Stephen McGann💙 (@StephenMcGann) August 26, 2022

