High cinema, this ain’t. Lee Anderson has kicked-off his GB News presenting career in bizarre fashion this weekend. During his first show on the fledgling channel, he brought his mate Brendan Clarke-Smith along – and fed him a spoonful of beans live on air.

What’s going on? Viewers left bemused by bean-tasting menu

Clarke-Smith was the subject of much ire last month, when he suggested that people struggling with the cost of living crisis should ditch Heinz, and buy supermarket-own brands instead. On Friday, the Tory MP was asked to put his money where his mouth is.

However, he didn’t seem to rate the produce on offer. While being spoon-fed by Anderson, the so-called super-saver complained that his beans were ‘cold’. Sadly, it seems Brendan wasn’t all that grateful for a cheaper alternative.

Watch: Lee Anderson shovels beans into Tory MP’s mouth on GB News

The bizarre exchange has been ripped to high heaven on social media. GB News is developing something of a reputation for car-crash TV – the less said about Nigel Farage stripping off during one of his shows, the better. It’s fair to say that 30p Lee is following a similar path.

Here's the deputy chairman of the Tory Party, 30p Lee Anderson, spoon feeding Boris Johnson sycophant, Brendan Clarke-Smith. 🤮pic.twitter.com/aaSjvIkHEY — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 23, 2023

How much is Lee Anderson getting paid for his GB News work?

Lee Anderson will now receive £100,000 per year for his GB News gig. The Deputy Chair of the Conservative Party is required to do eight hours of work per week to fulfil his obligations. This, despite him rallying against MPs taking second jobs in 2021.

The abrupt u-turn has been a source of derision for Mr. Anderson. The combative politician is no stranger to controversy, and often takes criticism in his stride. However, his hosting performance on Friday evening was labelled as ‘laughably wooden’ by some of his detractors.

We’ll let you draw your own conclusions…