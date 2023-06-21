Lee Anderson is set to kick off his new GB News show on Friday evening.

The segment, which will air from 7pm, will be used by the deputy Conservative chair to communicate his views to the so-called ‘silent majority’.

He says he wants to speak up for constituents outside the London bubble, presumably from the GB News studios located in Paddington.

But comments made by the Tory MP for Ashfield in 2021 have come back to haunt Anderson this week.

In a Facebook post, he hit out at MPs who took second jobs for £100,000, saying: “We are paid handsomely for the job we do and if you need extra then you should really be looking for another job.”

Anderson will earn £100k a year for 8 hours work a week on the show, which pretty much gives you a measure of the man.

Fortunately for him, he may be back to just the one job soon.

Here's Lee Anderson arguing in 2021 against MPs getting a second job earning £100k. pic.twitter.com/mN5JFtogCx — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) June 21, 2023

