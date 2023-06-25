If the BBC were looking for someone to provide ‘balance’ after interviewing the Prime Minister, Ben Elton certainly did his bit for the government’s opposition. The comic stalwart eviscerated Rishi Sunak this morning, while appearing on Laura Kuenssberg’s show.

Ben Elton rips into Rishi Sunak

Following a rather softball interview between Sunak and Kuenssberg, the host turned to her panel for their reaction. Elton came flying out of the blocks, slamming the PM for delivering a ‘meaningless word salad’ when asked about the problems facing British citizens.

Mr. Sunak, often derided for being out of touch with the public, was hammered again this week after he said things were ‘going to be okay’ for the whole country. His trivial approach to the cost of living crisis isn’t winning many voters over, ahead of next year’s General Election.

PM ‘just as narcissistic as Boris Johnson’, top comic claims

In conversation with Kuenssberg, Rishi repeated his platitudes. The unsubstantial replies didn’t register well, and sure enough, Ben Elton wasn’t about to take this one lying down. He called the Tory leader out for serving under Boris Johnson, saying he was ‘just as bad’ as his predecessor.

Sunak was also labelled ‘evasive and repetitive’…

“It’s sad. If anyone was still watching after that meaningless word salad. We wanted to believe he’s a bit more decent, it turns out he’s as much of a narcissistic sociopath as his previous boss. He seems to act like he was just born into Downing Street, as a miracle birth.”

“But he’s been part of this cycle that has been going on for the last 13 years. He won’t admit that other countries are doing better than ours. The evasion, the repetition. Sunak owes us honesty, and we got nothing but evasion and vanity. He was dripping with it” | Ben Elton

You can watch Ben Elton’s takedown of Rishi Sunak here: