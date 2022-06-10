in a major speech in Blackpool there should be restraint on wage rises on the day the cost of a full tank of petrol for a family car exceeded £100 for the first time.

Calling for caution in the face of rapidly rising inflation, Mr Johnson warned the Government would “fan the flames of further price increases” if it tried to spend its way out of the cost-of-living crisis.

“We can’t fix the increase in the cost of living just by increasing wages to match the surge in prices. I think it’s naturally a good thing for wages to go up as skills and productivity increase – that’s what we want to see,” he added.

Inflationary problem

“But when a country faces an inflationary problem you can’t just pay more and spend more, you have to find ways of tackling the underlying causes of inflation.

“If wages continue to chase the increase in prices then we risk a wage-price spiral such as this country experienced in the 1970s.”

But it was other comments that had people scratching their heads.

He didn’t chat about Peppa Pig this time, but it wasn’t much better

Boris Johnson also took aim at his own government’s tariffs on imports of food that is not produced domestically, saying their removal could ease the UK’s cost-of-living crisis

"Why do we have a tariff of 93p a kilo on Turkish olive oil? Why do we have a tariff on bananas?"



Boris Johnson says the UK will use "Brexit freedoms" to revise regulations in order to cut costs for businesses and consumershttps://t.co/Jve2UITp1J pic.twitter.com/gPZYolwfhW — Bloomberg UK (@BloombergUK) June 9, 2022

Reactions

What was he on about? It seems nobody, probably including himself, has any idea:

1.

Is anyone else watching this fascinating new reality show on sky news right now, where some guy from the pub has to get on stage with a second’s notice and launch a brand new plan for housing entirely off the top of his head? — Tom Peck (@tompeck) June 9, 2022

2.

Six years to think about it and all they come up with is BS like this. https://t.co/crZKrdrEkv — Dr. Bendor Grosvenor 🇺🇦 (@arthistorynews) June 9, 2022

3.

For those that missed Johnson's speech today, allow me to summarise:-



Waffle. Lie. Olives. More waffle. Lie. Bananas. Extra waffle. Tax. Lie. Spaff. Waffle. Lie.



You're welcome. — Mark Brett 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@themarkgodfrey) June 9, 2022

4.

Ten points and a full house to whoever had olive oil and bananas on their Boris Johnson speech bingo card — Caitlin Doherty (@_CaitlinDoherty) June 9, 2022

5.

Why does it seem like Boris Johnson comes up with new flagship policies on the back of an envelope? — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) June 9, 2022

6.

BREAKING: Boris Johnson has done his big speech in Blackpool to make everyone forget they hate him, but all it's done is remind everyone they hate him x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) June 9, 2022

7.

Phew! Who worries about fuel at £8 a gallon (imperial, natch) when we can take something off the price of bananas? — 48 Crash (@48_Crash) June 9, 2022

8.

Only @BorisJohnson can try to shoehorn a long riff about Ukraine into a speech advertised as being about the UK housing crisis. — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) June 9, 2022

9.

We go live now to the PM, who has broken off from a speech about housing and the economic crisis to bewail Britain's lack of a bananas and olives industry.



I'm not joking. 4 solid minutes on the lack of banana plantations in Blackpool.



From the Prime Minister.



No, really. — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) June 9, 2022

10.

Wonderful speech just now from Boris – Mortgage lending for poor people, tax cuts not imminent, something about Brexit… and…um…bananas #boris #BorisJohnson #housing — Matilda Thorpe (@tillythorpe) June 9, 2022

Related: Watch: ‘Should be front-page news!’ – Research shows catastrophic impact of Brexit on UK economy