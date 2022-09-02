As the PM embarks on a bizarre farewell tour of the UK on your money.

It might not be the last you see of him.

He refused to rule out a political comeback as he faced his final few days in No 10.

On a visit to Dorset he declined to be drawn on what he will do when is replaced as prime minister by either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak.

Plane tour

It comes as Labour has accused the Government of blatantly misusing taxpayers’ money after reports emerged that Whitehall officials took a £50,000 sightseeing tour of the UK on board the Prime Minister’s official plane.

It is understood a number of Foreign Office officials boarded the Government jet on Wednesday, and that “the usual catering” for a flight was available.

According to The Sun, the trip cost £50,000 and during the journey a “fancy meal with a selection of alcoholic drinks” was served.

Did he do a good job?

Almost half of the public think Boris Johnson has done a bad job as prime minister, the worst rating of any post-war British leader, a new poll has found.

Asked to rate the performance of British prime ministers since 1945, some 49% of people told pollster Ipsos that Mr Johnson had done a bad job during his time in Downing Street.

The figure was worse than those for both his immediate predecessors. Some 41% of people thought Theresa May had done a bad job, the second highest total, while David Cameron’s 38% was the third highest total.

While Mr Johnson may have had the highest number of people saying he had done a bad job, he also had the fourth-highest number telling Ipsos he had done well.

Also, the campaign group Led By Donkeys video outlines how “he got the big calls wrong.”

Watch

Johnson's legacy: he got the big calls wrong pic.twitter.com/R4i2a84WhY — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) September 2, 2022

