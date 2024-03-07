Oh dear, oh dear. Nina Hossain has suffered the same fate as many other news broadcasters in recent years, after she accidentally referred to Jeremy Hunt by using the C-bomb during a live news segment.

Jeremy Hunt referred to by four-letter expletive… again!

The ITV host was referring to the Chancellor’s handling of the Michelle Donelan fiasco. The Tory MP for Chippenham and Secretary for Science has come under fire this week, for her alleged misuse of taxpayer funds.

It has been reported that Donelan used public money to pay-off her legal fees. The senior politician had lost a libel case, after claiming that a respected academic was a supporter of Hamas. She was ordered to pay £15,000 in court fees and damages.

After delivering the Budget this week – the last one before the upcoming General Election – Jeremy Hunt has been under intense scrutiny. Despite championing a 2p decrease in National Insurance, the tax burden for UK citizens remains at a historic high.

Watch: We’ve got another ‘Jeremy C**t’ incident

With that in mind, Hunt has probably heard a lot of colourful language in the last 24 hours. But if he tuned in to the ITV Lunchtime News on Thursday, he’d have been in for an almighty shock…

A long, long history of foul-mouthed gaffes

Robert Peston was one of the more recent high-profile names to put the ‘C’ in ‘Hunt’. The political editor made the blunder during his eponymous show in October 2022, following his summary of yet more chaos in the Commons.

Just a few months before that, Sky News’ Sophy Ridge also referred to the former foreign secretary as ‘Jeremy C**t’ during a live broadcast on Monday night – and then carried on without seeming to realise.