It’s been a tough couple of days for Jeremy Hunt.

After provoking the wrath of Nadine Dorries by coming out against Boris Johnson on Monday, the Tory leadership hopeful had his name mispronounced by a newsreader – again.

Sky’s Sophy Ridge referred to the former foreign secretary as ‘Jeremy C**t’ during a live broadcast on Monday night – and carried on without seeming to realise.

It isn’t the first time Hunt’s name has been mispronounced to hilarious effect – but the timing of this latest instance is sure to sting.

#Ridge doesn't bat an eyelid when she drops a Jeremy Hunt blooper. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JpIIsbJSMy — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 6, 2022

Dorries accused Hunt of “destabilising the country” on Monday, after he confirmed he would vote against Johnson in a confidence vote.

The outspoken culture secretary tweeted: “Your duplicity right now in destabilising the party and country to serve your own personal ambition, more so…

“You’ve been wrong about almost everything, you are wrong again now.”

1/4 On afternoon of 23rd July 2020 when I was health minister you telephoned me to tell me that we had to handle the pandemic following the example set by the East/China. That people testing + should be removed from their homes and placed into isolation hotels for two weeks. https://t.co/iABbYOH6xR — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) June 6, 2022

Dorries then doubled down on her criticism of Hunt, tearing into him in an interview with Sky News ahead of Monday night’s vote.

Here is PART 2 of the Dorries interview with @BethRigby.



Here she claims again that Jeremy Hunt is part of a remainer conspiracy (along with Jesse Norman), doubles down on claims that lack of pandemic preparedness was his fault and claims "we are at war with Ukraine". pic.twitter.com/LVLTGsOzSY — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) June 6, 2022

