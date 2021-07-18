UK Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said the current wave of the pandemic may not peak until September, but he still backed ‘freedom day’ which is due to begin on Monday.

It comes as Sajid Javid has contracted Covid but the PM and Sunak will not have to self isloate.

In response Jolyon Maugham tweeted: “I guess Johnson’s political calculation was, better to undermine messaging around public heath than to suffer the political awkwardness of having to self-isolate on “Freedom Day”.

And followed up with: “In other words, his embarrassment is more important than your health.”

I guess Johnson's political calculation was, better to undermine messaging around public heath than to suffer the political awkwardness of having to self-isolate on "Freedom Day". — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) July 18, 2021

In other words, his embarrassment is more important than your health. — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) July 18, 2021

Jenrick told Sky News’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday programme: “Cases are still rising, hospitalisations are increasing and we won’t really expect this wave of the virus to peak until late August, maybe even early September.

“There are going to be some quite challenging weeks ahead.

However, Jenrick defended the decision to go ahead with lockdown lifting in England on Monday.

He said: “We will all need to exercise good judgement.

“We are moving from that time when the state told you what to do, things were mandated as a matter of law, to one which had to come at some point where we trusted people, we trusted businesses and organisations, and gave them the information they needed to make good judgments.”

Watch

.@RobertJenrick says "now seems like the logical time" to move from legal requirements to 'personal responsibility', adding #COVID19 "cases are rising" and "we haven't yet reached the peak of the third wave".#Phillips: https://t.co/FOweo3lxzQ pic.twitter.com/qWFqikVQ97 — Trevor Phillips on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) July 18, 2021

Jenrick then went onto the Andrew Marr Show and defended the PM and Chancellor who will not have to self isolate even though Sajid Javid has tested positive for Covid.

Watch

#Marr asks Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick why Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak will not self-isolate after coming into contact with Sajid Javidhttps://t.co/Z7jHD0FF3B pic.twitter.com/EBaVuoZr19 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 18, 2021

100,000 cases a day

Prof Neil Ferguson also appeared on the show today and made some grim predictions about how many cases we are likely to see from tomorrow as ‘freedom day’ begins

He said: “100,000 cases a day is almost inevitable… & almost certain that we’ll get 1000 hospitalisations per day.” He also said you would need. crystal ball but it could be much higher even double that figure, that will put huge strain on the NHS.

#marr – Where are we heading with all restrictions going tomorrow?



Prof Neil Ferguson – 100,000 cases a day is almost inevitable… & almost certain that we'll get 1000 hospitalisations per day…#Phillips pic.twitter.com/YnZB4T6iyF — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 18, 2021

Related: Watch: Sneaky GB News guest trolls channel over its tiny viewership