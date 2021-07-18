Sajid Javid was self-isolating on Saturday after testing positive for Covid, as senior public health leaders from across the UK accused Boris Johnson of “letting Covid rip” by relaxing legal restrictions.

The health secretary, who is fully vaccinated, said he had mild symptoms and confirmed the result of a lateral flow test with a positive PCR test. “I will continue to isolate and work from home,” he tweeted.

However there is anger as it has been reported that the PM and Sunak will not have to self isolate.

Johnson and Sunak have been contacted by NHS Test and Trace after working with Javid. But they will be participating in a daily contact testing pilot to allow them to continue to work from Downing Street No 10 said.

530,126 other people were pinged last week and legally had to isolate.

Rate of infection

The UK has reported a further 41 deaths on Saturday from coronavirus, dropping from 49 the day before.

Overall cases, however, have risen to 54,674 from 51,870 on Friday and are up more than 40% over the past week.

Since last Sunday, 284 people have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test – an increase over the previous week of 47.9%.

There has been widespread dismay from public health officials at the prime minister’s claim that people must “learn to live” with Covid and “exercise their personal responsibility”.

In a letter to the Observer, all four of the UK’s independent public health bodies warn: “Living with Covid-19 is not the same thing as letting it rip. We should proceed carefully, not recklessly … The government must promote effective public health measures because personal responsibility will not be enough.”

Reactions

1.

🚨 Breaking:



Johnson and Sunak will use the “daily testing pilot” to avoid self-isolation and keep working in Number 10 – despite being pinged pic.twitter.com/zHSbjE4JmX — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) July 18, 2021

2.

.@BorisJohnson and @RishiSunak have both been told by NHS Test and Trace to isolate. But both are using the “daily testing pilot” to continue to work. It may rankle among the hundreds of thousands also pinged and ordered to stay home that this pilot is not available to all. — Robert Peston (@Peston) July 18, 2021

3.

PM and Sunak NOT isolating despite being pinged after Javid’s positive COVID test.



The irresponsibility of the Johnson cult government knows no bounds.#ToryCovidCatastrophe #notfittogovern #GTTO — Brian Robinson #IamEuropean (@EU_for_me) July 18, 2021

4.

Of course they will. Rules are for little people. https://t.co/dHd3DfU1hr — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) July 18, 2021

5.

Johnson and Sunak have been contacted by NHS Test and Trace after seeing Javid ..



.. will be participating in a daily contact testing pilot to allow them to continue to work from Downing Street No 10 said.



530,126 other people were pinged last week and legally had to isolate — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) July 18, 2021

6.

If the Government wants to avoid accusations of ‘one rule for them, one for the rest of us’ this probably isn’t the best way to go about it… https://t.co/1exx6S3yx0 — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) July 18, 2021

7.

RIP NHS COVID-19 app. 2020-21https://t.co/dYgId22CRL — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) July 18, 2021

Related: Boris Johnson appoints Bully Boy chum to sleaze watchdog