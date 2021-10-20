Coronavirus deaths in the UK have risen to their highest daily level since early March, while cases are at their highest for almost three months.
The latest figures come as Downing Street said it is keeping a “very close eye” on increasing case rates and after a leading scientific advisor warned it is “critical” that the Covid-19 booster programme is accelerated.
On Tuesday, the Government said a further 223 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the UK total to 138,852.
While the numbers are often higher on Tuesdays because of a lag in reporting deaths and cases over the weekend, this is the highest figure for daily reported deaths since March 9.
Meanwhile, the seven-day average for cases is standing at 44,145 cases per day – the highest level for almost three months.
The UK now has one of the highest weekly rates of new reported cases in the world.
While hospital admissions and deaths in the UK are slowly creeping up, vaccines are still working well overall to prevent severe disease.
James O’Brien
Speaking on Tuesday on his LBC show, James O’Brien seemed to neatly sum up what we’re all thinking.
He said: “I just don’t know what the [government] are going to do.”
He went on: “I found that picture of the House of Commons yesterday – it was enough to feel awful about.
“I don’t get it – unless there is some sort of plan, whether conscious or unconscious, [that] if we behave as if it’s all over, then it will be.
″I’ve got no more than that.”
O’Brien then said: “It’s been 107 days since we reported fewer than 500 hospital admissions.
“Now, we’re looking at over 120 deaths each day – and the government is behaving as though it’s all over.
“And I do wonder if you can come up with a more upbeat explanation as to what you think is going on.
“My honest belief now is that they have embarked upon a path that the belief is, if we behave as if it’s over, then it will be over.
“I don’t get that. That seems to be almost psychopathic in its in silliness, in its dangerousness.”
