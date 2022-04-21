Matt Hancock has shamelessly appeared on GB News to promote a book he is writing about the pandemic.

Speaking to Dan Wotton he said: “I’m writing a book about the experience, what it looked like from being Health Secretary and what actually happened at the time.”

He denied not regretting measures introduced during the pandemic.

Hancock continued: “These were weights on both sides of the scales, they were big judgements.

“I was always cognizant of the big decisions we were making.

“Understand that there were impacts on both sides and the goal was to get the right balance and the right outcome.

“We knew if we didn’t have the right measures in place, the impact would have been terrible.”

Hancock was keen to defend the plans the government has for a pandemic before COVID-19 spread across the world.

He said: “Those plans were written for a different disease, they had been written for influenza.

“They had been based on the threat of a pandemic flu, and those preparations were incredibly important and incredibly helpful.”

🚨🚨 Matt Hancock – 'I'm writing a book about the experience, what it looked like from being Health Secretary and what actually happened at the time'



💬 I didn’t think this man could get any lower but to sell a book on the experience is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/8We1kspq8d — Jamie Jenkins (@statsjamie) April 20, 2022

