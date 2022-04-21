The top 10 crisp and sandwich flavour pairings have been revealed in new research by leading food scientist Dr Stuart Farrimond – with Chicken Tikka and Ready Salted Crisps coming out in the top spot.

To celebrate the partnership between Subway and Walkers, the study was devised to identify key flavour compounds found in a list of iconic sandwich fillings and crisps, using flavour science and consumer testing by the British public to reveal the tastiest crisp sandwich combinations – based on their flavour, aroma and texture.

Dr Farrimond led the study, which was held at the University of Chester, which included a review of the scientific tasting notes for each combination, for crisp sandwich connoisseurs to use to enhance their overall eating experience.

Top 10 crisp sandwich pairings according to science

The top 10 tastiest crisp sandwich pairings, according to science, are:

Chicken Tikka and Ready Salted Crisps

Tasting notes: Chicken tikka has a wide range of flavours that stimulate sweet, sour and umami tastes (a ‘savoury’ flavour sensation that also gives foods a more-ish quality) as well as spicy heat. The salty seasoning in the crisps enhances an already diverse bouquet of flavours in the

chicken.

Tuna Mayonnaise and Prawn Cocktail Crisps

Tasting notes: The prawn cocktail flavoured crisps carry the piquant taste of Marie Rose sauce, which complements and accentuates the fish flavours of the tuna mayo.

Meatball and Ready Salted Crisps

Tasting notes: Both the meatballs and crisps are highly flavoured, with the crisps also elevating each bite by offering a textural contrast through additional ‘crunch’.

Chicken Salad and Cheese & Onion Crisps

Tasting notes: Chicken, cheese and onion are a strong three-way pairing thanks to a plethora of shared flavour compounds. They taste very different, but because they share some flavour compounds, they harmonise well together and also stimulate umami taste receptors.

Cheese and Salt & Vinegar Crisps

Tasting notes: Cheese is one of the most popular sandwich fillings for its unparalleled diversity of flavours. The vinegar brings added acidity, accentuating the subtle sourness of cheese and many of the ‘tangy’ tasting notes.

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato and Salt & Vinegar Crisps

Tasting notes: The acidity of the vinegar in the crisps brings an additional sour dimension to a flavourful and texturally varied sandwich.

Ham and Cheese & Onion Crisps

Tasting notes: The flavours of the cheese and onion crisps and the ham both stimulate umami taste receptors, complementing each other perfectly on the savoury side of the palate.

Turkey and Cheese & Onion Crisps

Tasting notes: As a low-fat meat, turkey works well when paired with stronger flavours, so the intensity of the cheese and onion crisps brings a more complex flavour sensation to the sandwich.

Salami and Ready Salted Crisps

Tasting notes: The crisps add an additional crunch to what is a softer textured sandwich, with the simple, salted flavour of the crisps perfectly complementing the complex flavours of the salami.

Steak and Prawn Cocktail Crisps

Tasting notes: The flavours in this pairing are the same as the classic ‘surf n’ turf’, with the prawn cocktail flavours bringing even more depth to the rich notes of the steak.

When analysing the results of the study, Dr Farrimond concluded that most sandwich fillings can be improved with crisps.

He said: “Sandwiches are a much-loved lunchtime staple, but flavour-pairing theory and consumer testing has allowed us to explore news ways that we can elevate this familiar meal and boost both texture and flavour. Subway and Walkers briefed me to analyse the flavour compounds in iconic sandwiches and crisp flavours in this study, allowing us to reveal the definitive list of the tastiest crisp sandwich flavour pairings and hopefully give Brits some more lunchtime inspiration.”

Crisp sandwich sommelier

Subway has also announced a new role in its UK culinary team for a ‘Crisp Sandwich Sommelier’, to advise the British public on how to get their sandwich and crisp pairings just right.

Poppy O’Toole, a Michelin-trained chef and the ‘Potato Queen’ of TikTok, landed the top role as a result of her deep love of crisp sandwiches, her passion for finding the perfect flavour pairings and knowledge of techniques to achieve the most pleasing texture combinations.

She said: “I grew up eating crisp sandwiches and, back in the day, these consisted of crisps pressed between two boring pieces of white bread. But the crisp sandwich has evolved and is now a delicacy in its own right, so I’m both honored and excited to be accepting the job of Subway’s first Crisp Sandwich Sommelier in partnership with Walkers – imparting some of the flavour expertise and techniques from my Michelin training to elevate this humble dish and take it to a new level.”

