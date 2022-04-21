Jacob Rees-Mogg has baffled commentators with an obscure cricket-themed defence of Boris Johnson’s Partygate conduct.

In an interview with Newsnight, the Brexit opportunities minister was challenged over the saga, which has seen the prime minister fined for breaking his own lockdown rules.

Challenged by a journalist that it was “pretty clear” that Johnson “set the rules, and then broke the rules”, Rees-Mogg replied: “No, I think you misunderstand what happened.

“The prime minister thought what he was doing was within the rules, and the police thought otherwise.

“This is just like the DRS system in cricket. Sometimes the batsman, in good faith, thinks he’s not out LBW, sometimes the umpire thinks he’s not out in good faith.

“It goes to the third umpire who says it’s out and then the batsman accepts the decision. It’s exactly what’s happened to the prime minister. It’s what you would expect to happen.”

Asked whether that meant it was all “fine” for MPs to investigate the scandal, Rees-Mogg retorted: “The privileges committee is a distinguished body of the House of Commons, but it’s chaired by a Labour Party politician – I’d bear that in mind.”

Dear God, this is not a parody ….#Partygate



pic.twitter.com/IDpsMDSV2Z — Alexis Conran (@alexisconran) April 19, 2022

Unsurprisingly, viewers were shocked at Rees-Mogg’s excuse-making.

But when the batsman accepts the decision, he leaves the field and is replaced. https://t.co/09CBwygG5Y — Gary Taphouse (@garytaphouse) April 21, 2022

I’m only retweeting this for followers outside the UK. This inbred bozo is currently in power. Utterly beyond parody. BTW if a cricket umpire says a batsman is out, the batsman leaves the field, so it’s a pathetic and flaccid analogy. https://t.co/PAAyts3gTz — Robert Llewellyn (@bobbyllew) April 21, 2022

Quite hard being a cricket fan sometimes. https://t.co/XuPNDkHJvo — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) April 20, 2022

‘Fuck mate I’ve got it – invoke cricket mate – invoke cricket’ https://t.co/UP4EZeJSVS pic.twitter.com/y5O1aHh7a7 — Josh ‘On Tour Link in Bio’ Berry (@JoshBerryComedy) April 20, 2022

Umpires call is do one. https://t.co/y6MWO9Xf7j — mark butcher (@markbutcher72) April 20, 2022

A truer analogy would be someone who’s been bowled, seen their stumps go cartwheeling and then decided to review despite being told that’s not within the rules of the game. https://t.co/QjRufmYeVj — Chris Stocks (@StocksC_cricket) April 20, 2022

