Activists from Greenpeace Italy daubed the message “peace, not oil” on the side of a Russian oil tanker, as pressure increases on European governments to wean themselves off fossil fuels.
The environmental protestors approached the ship in two rubber dinghies as it was entering the port of Santa Panagia in Sicily on Sunday.
They painted the message – and the Greenpeace symbol – in yellow paint before speeding away.
Greenpeace has said that, since the start of Moscow’s war in Ukraine, EU nations have spent more than €33 billion on fossil fuel imports from Russia.
