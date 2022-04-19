Activists from Greenpeace Italy wrote the message 'Peace, not oil' in large letters, on the side of a Russian crude oil tanker, as part of efforts to urge European governments to stop using fossil fuels pic.twitter.com/WCIRyypC6B

Greenpeace has said that, since the start of Moscow’s war in Ukraine, EU nations have spent more than €33 billion on fossil fuel imports from Russia.

They painted the message – and the Greenpeace symbol – in yellow paint before speeding away.

The environmental protestors approached the ship in two rubber dinghies as it was entering the port of Santa Panagia in Sicily on Sunday.

Activists from Greenpeace Italy daubed the message “peace, not oil” on the side of a Russian oil tanker, as pressure increases on European governments to wean themselves off fossil fuels.

