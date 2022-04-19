A hilarious Argos review of a lawnmower has been doing the rounds on social media.

The Spear and Jackson Cordless Rotary machine, dubbed the “Keir Starmer of Lawnmowers”, was given a four out of five star review by one punter, who likened it to the Labour leader.

He described it as “lightweight” and “easy to push around” and said it “fits in my shed with the other tools”.

“It cuts out under any sort of pressure and it’s rather whiney”, the review added, saying their two-year-old niece has a toy lawnmower that “looks more intimidating”.

Read the hilarious comment in full below:

