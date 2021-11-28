Boris Johnson has ordered the return of mandatory mask-wearing in shops and on public transport, and for contacts of Omicron cases to self-isolate, even if they are vaccinated, after the concerning variant was detected in Britain.

But one GB news presenter thinks the pandemic is over, but we will get back to him soon.

All international arrivals will have to take a PCR test by the end of their second day in the UK, as the Prime Minister prepared to reimpose measures to control the spread of coronavirus over fears the new strain could evade existing vaccines.

The Prime Minister said the “temporary and precautionary” measures will be reviewed in three weeks, while the Government’s vaccine experts will be tasked with considering whether to extend booster jabs to all over-18s.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said mandatory mask-wearing will return to shops and public transport on Tuesday, as he told families to plan for Christmas “as normal” despite new rules to combat the Omicron coronavirus variant.

He said on Sunday it is “nowhere near” the time to reintroduce social distancing rules and work-from-home guidance, despite a raft of precautionary measures being reintroduced to tackle the concerning Covid-19 strain.

Passengers arriving to the UK have been told that from Tuesday morning they will have to take a PCR test for Covid-19, with the expectation they will have to self-isolate until they test negative.

All contacts with a suspected case of Omicron will have to isolate for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status, amid concerns existing jabs will be less effective against the strain that is believed to spread rapidly.

Neil Oliver

Well over on GB News Neil Oliver told viewers ‘I think the pandemic is over and the government can’t bare to let it go.” Also #DoNotComply began to trend on Twitter as many people expressed their desire to not follow the new government guidelines.

Gillian McKieth also had a lot to say, as usual…

As long as you keep jumping to government orders, you will NEVER get your lives back to even a shadow of what might seem like the old normal. There is only ONE way out of this saga and that is #massnoncompliance. Stop trying to please your master and take back control. #NoMore — Gillian McKeith (@GillianMcKeith) November 27, 2021

Watch

'I think the pandemic is over and the government can't bare to let it go.



Neil Oliver discusses the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 with social commentator @Emma_A_Webb and Spiked editor @Tom_Slater_. pic.twitter.com/Tjt5qgDs3K — GB News (@GBNEWS) November 27, 2021

Reactions

1.

So the great epidemiologist and virologist Neil Oliver says the Covid pandemic is over. On a Gbeebies News platform. Enough said.

To all the normal people in the UK please accept my apologies. Not everyone in Scotland is like this. Am embarrassed that this fud is Scottish. pic.twitter.com/3y7ppDqRIx — Richard D – 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 #FBPE #FBSI (@RichardDalglei4) November 28, 2021

2.

Don't watch rubbish,so I don't watch GB News.Unfortunately, a bloke who looks like George Best when he'd been on the piss keeps trending on here.He talks shite and dangerous shite at that.Neil Oliver is his name,and like the channel he works for, should have public health warning — Matthew Payne (@Matthew82069336) November 28, 2021

3.

And I think Neil Oliver is a total twat, just saying. pic.twitter.com/WXOS8CPoJw — kazmac 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@kazmac40127602) November 27, 2021

4.

Neil Oliver has went full David Icke. — Joe Fae Glesga (@joe_yer99) November 28, 2021

5.

Quite impressed that Neil Oliver has managed to find a subject he knows less about than Scottish history. — Alan Ferrier (@alanferrier) November 28, 2021

6.

7.

Never trust a man that wears a scarf indoors yet is too scared to wear a mask for 5 minutes….



Neil Oliver is a massive chebend. https://t.co/Z2GN50zVLF — COL1N (@RSRHIGHLANDER2) November 28, 2021

8.

Mr Oliver is against "spreading fear."

Also Neil Oliver, 'The government is part of a vast conspiracy to kill you and your children, facemasks make you sick, all doctors are lying to you for profit, the vaccine is poison' https://t.co/WnQmr4ixai — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) November 27, 2021

9.

Your regular reminder that Neil Oliver is not an epidemiologist.

In fact he's done sod all of any use since staring wistfully out to sea whilst standing on a cliff which, rather irritatingly, failed to undergo sudden & catastrophic coastal erosion.



dick pic.twitter.com/6hy7Wk1Cu6 — Johnny Aneurysm (@Bincedmeef) November 21, 2021

Related: Johnson brings back masks and travel restrictions as Omicron arrives