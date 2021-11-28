Boris Johnson has ordered the return of mandatory mask-wearing in shops and on public transport, and for contacts of Omicron cases to self-isolate, even if they are vaccinated, after the concerning variant was detected in Britain.
But one GB news presenter thinks the pandemic is over, but we will get back to him soon.
All international arrivals will have to take a PCR test by the end of their second day in the UK, as the Prime Minister prepared to reimpose measures to control the spread of coronavirus over fears the new strain could evade existing vaccines.
The Prime Minister said the “temporary and precautionary” measures will be reviewed in three weeks, while the Government’s vaccine experts will be tasked with considering whether to extend booster jabs to all over-18s.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said mandatory mask-wearing will return to shops and public transport on Tuesday, as he told families to plan for Christmas “as normal” despite new rules to combat the Omicron coronavirus variant.
He said on Sunday it is “nowhere near” the time to reintroduce social distancing rules and work-from-home guidance, despite a raft of precautionary measures being reintroduced to tackle the concerning Covid-19 strain.
Passengers arriving to the UK have been told that from Tuesday morning they will have to take a PCR test for Covid-19, with the expectation they will have to self-isolate until they test negative.
All contacts with a suspected case of Omicron will have to isolate for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status, amid concerns existing jabs will be less effective against the strain that is believed to spread rapidly.
Neil Oliver
Well over on GB News Neil Oliver told viewers ‘I think the pandemic is over and the government can’t bare to let it go.” Also #DoNotComply began to trend on Twitter as many people expressed their desire to not follow the new government guidelines.
Gillian McKieth also had a lot to say, as usual…
