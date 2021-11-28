The Government appears to be pressing ahead with plans to scrap the Human Rights Act in an attempt to control the UK’s borders.

It comes as Home Secretary Priti Patel has warned that failing to increase co-operation with Europe could cause “even worse scenes” in the Channel this winter than the capsizing that killed 27 people.

She vowed to “continue to push” for improvement next week, despite being disinvited by the French from a meeting of European colleagues to tackle the migration crisis.

Take back control

Last week Tory MP Scott Benton tweeted: “I’ve made this point in Parliament 3 times during the last week. The only way we can fully take back control of our immigration policy is by scrapping the ridiculous Human Rights Act.”

Right wing media outlets seem very keen on the idea, one example can be seen from an article titled “Boris Johnson planning to SCRAP Human Rights Act” Reform needed – “The Human Rights Act has been identified as one of the main obstacles to tackling the migrant crisis because it is used by activist leftwing lawyers to prevent deportations and force the Government to provide accommodation and spending money to illegal migrants.”

However it comes as Border Force staff have joined the legal fight to stop Priti Patel from “pushing back” migrant boats in the Channel, branding the government’s plan “cruel and inhumane”, reports the Independent.

Mark Serwotka, general secretary of PCS, said: “The Pushback policy being pursued by the Home Secretary is unlawful, unworkable and above all morally reprehensible.

“Our border force members are aghast at the thought they will be forced to implement such a cruel and inhumane policy.

“Migrants who are trying to reach this country should be allowed to so via safe routes so that their claims can be assessed here.“

In response to Benton’s comments Hannah Rose Woods tweeted: “Sorry about the red tape getting in the way of your inhumanity, but that’s what it’s specifically there for.”

Sorry about the red tape getting in the way of your inhumanity, but that’s what it’s specifically there for pic.twitter.com/BLIUnU1ObK — Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) November 27, 2021

Reactions

1.

Using the tragic deaths of people seeking safety in the UK as a ploy to strip away our rights is a disgusting new low – even for this Government.



The Human Rights Act protects all of us from the State. These plans aren't 'spicy'. They are inhumane. pic.twitter.com/2bzt5mQYkn — Liberty (@libertyhq) November 26, 2021

2.

Conservative MP Scott Benton wants to remove the Human Rights Act.



I think we should remove Scott Benton from being a Conservative MP. — Lloyd Hardy – #SaveNHS (@LloydHardy) November 28, 2021

3.

Oh my God.@ScottBentonMP is going for the most despicable Tory title. pic.twitter.com/nfASjMChQX — John West 🕯💙 (@JohnWest_JAWS) November 27, 2021

4.

And how exactly would that make any difference? Or are you just using the immigration issue as a fatuous excuse to demand the scrapping of the Human Rights Act, because you don't like the idea of poor and vulnerable people having their rights protected? — Richard Hassall #FBPE 🔶💙 🇬🇧#FBPA #RejoinEU (@RHHassall) November 27, 2021

5.

Hi Scott. The Human Rights Act just makes some parts of the European Convention on Human Rights justiciable in the UK courts. The UK is still bound by the ECHR. So you are being silly. By the way, which human right do you object to? Is it the right to life? — Nearly Legal (@nearlylegal) November 27, 2021

6.

Given the British helped set up ECHR to enforce human rights after the horrors and abuses of WW2, which side does that leave you on, Scott? — FlakMagnet 💫💙 KILL THE BILL 3.5% (@Flakmagnet1) November 27, 2021

7.

given we have one of the highest death rates from COVID already, you've already implemented the removal of our "right to life" pic.twitter.com/Qp9A1vgKEC — MarcusFitzsimons Woke Bunny Hugger Green Socialist (@MarcusFitzsimon) November 27, 2021

8.

You “made this point in Parliament three times, during the last week”, and you were wrong, each and every time — Floyd Codlin (@parsifel43) November 27, 2021

9.

Hi Scott, have a listen to someone who knows what they're talking about. https://t.co/E6RSbU3h1a — JR 🌎🌍🌏 (@JRodge888) November 27, 2021

10.

Restrictions on "freedom", in the hard-right media:

– Restrictions on right to protest: fine.

– Restrictions on right to vote: fine.

– Removal of EU freedom of travel: fine.

– Removal of human rights act: fine.

BUT

Wearing a mask to protect lives: an assault on human liberty. — Adam tweets 😷 (@Adam5of) November 28, 2021

11.

Only those who wish to abuse human rights could possibly want these essential safeguards removed. — Alex Cole (@Preraphaelite62) November 28, 2021

