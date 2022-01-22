Campaigners claim raw sewage is being pumped into the Thames at a beauty spot popular with bathers, in a video that will turn your stomach.

A campaign group called Windrush Against Sewage Pollution monitored water quality at certain points of the river amid concerns water firms were not being overseen properly.

It is just another in a long list of untreated sewage discharge incidents across the UK.

Does this look like properly treated sewage effluent and what people should be swimming in downstream at Port Meadow on the Thames? @outdoorswimming @SkyNews @C4Dispatches @pow_rebecca pic.twitter.com/mnjhBKwtJr — Windrush WASP (@WindrushWasp) January 21, 2022

A video shot on January 12 near Cassington treatment works in Oxfordshire – run by Thames Water – is said to show small fish swimming through untreated sewage upstream of the Port Meadow wild swimming spot.

In response Feargal Sharkey tweeted: “‘It wasn’t us governor, it was that nasty, horrible rain, honest.”‘

“Absolutely pathetic from @thameswater. Remind me, how much have you paid out in dividends and interest payments to your shareholders over the last 30 years? Get your act together and stop blaming everyone else.”

On Radio 4 today Thames Water said they were unable to determine what is coming out of their sewage discharge pipe.

Thames Water unable to determine what is coming out of their sewage discharge pipe at Cassington that empties into the River Thames just above Oxford. Footage provided by @WindrushWasp to @BBCNews suggests “mystery substance”has been discharged for 10+ months. pic.twitter.com/uFSir5gSW0 — Andrew Singer (@OxonAndrew) January 21, 2022

Dominic Minghella tweeted: “It’s all very well to investigate the sewage works in Oxford, but the real source of shit in the Thames is quite a lot further downstream….”

Watch

Footage of what looks like untreated sewage being discharged into the River Thames in Oxfordshire. https://t.co/OFEBQusnIs pic.twitter.com/RWGmgFj5bd — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) January 21, 2022

Reactions

Jenny Jones tweeted: “In the Lords we tried to get the Govt to set a timetable for reducing such illegal damaging and disgusting #sewage discharges, but they are such wimps they wouldn’t commit.”

Listening to Philip Dunne MP saying that we have had a sewage problem for 60 years. The Water industry was privatised in the 1980s to sort this out, Bill's have increased as have dividends to shareholders amd the problems have got worse. STOP PAYING DIVIDENDS UNTIL SORTED. — Nartherner (@paulymps) January 21, 2022

Disgusting. This needs to stop https://t.co/tUZjuPMSwr — Ratty (@Ratty75) January 21, 2022

Is this what @ZacGoldsmith meant when he described Johnson as a climate leader? https://t.co/diyJnUEn2z — Divyesh Ruparelia💙 (@Divyesh63) January 21, 2022

I think ‘rivers of shit’ is a great metaphor for the current government. https://t.co/BysvYnkisV — The Jase 🐶 🎸 🎥 (@jasemonkey) January 21, 2022

Tories recently voted to allow this to continue. Why? https://t.co/XOdYit10oO — Colchester Green Party (@ColcGreenParty) January 21, 2022

